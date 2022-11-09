Netflix Triviaverse — everything you need to know

Put your general knowledge to the test in the Triviaverse.

Triviaverse is a Netflix interactive experience that's ready to put subscribers' general knowledge to the test.

Triviaverse is a fast-paced general knowledge quiz that's just dropped onto Netflix. Following in the footsteps of similar experiences like Trivia Quest, Cat Burglar or Bandersnatch, the special episode of Black Mirror, Triviaverse serves up rounds of increasingly difficult questions that will give any trivia buff a run for their money.

Across a series of short rounds, players will be put against the clock to answer rapid-fire quiz questions and clock the highest score possible.

Here's everything you need to know about Triviaverse.

What is Triviaverse?

Triviaverse is perfect for anyone looking for a brief burst of quick-fire quizzing. The game can be loaded in the Netflix app (supported devices can be found later in this article) and will task players will answering as many questions as possible against a time limit.

Question topics range from pop culture to science, history, and sports to pretty much everything else you could think of and get increasingly more difficult as the rounds go on. Games typically last around five minutes.

The game can be played solo (three rounds) or head-to-head with another player (two rounds each) in a turn-based format. You'll earn Triviaverse badges as you unlock higher and higher scores. ranging from "Bird Brain" right the way through to the ultimate title: "Triviaverse God".

Is there a trailer for Triviaverse?

Yes! The short clip introduces us to the mysterious entity that rules over the Triviaverse and gives us a taste of the topics and types of questions that you will face as you play.

Where is Triviaverse available?

Triviaverse has been launched globally to Netflix subscribers. At launch, it's available to play in nine languages: English, Spanish (LatAm), Portuguese, French, German, Spanish (Spain), Italian, Korean and Japanese.

Subscribers can play Triviaverse on all devices which support Netflix interactive experiences. As per the Netflix help center, this means you can join in the fun on smart TVs, streaming media players, games consoles, Android and iOS devices and in your web browser.

Netflix Interactive specials are not currently supported by: Apple TV, Chromecast 1-3rd generation and Ultra (though Chromecast with Google TV models do work), Tesla touchscreen displays, the Netflix app on Windows computers and tablets (though you can still play in your browser), and web browsers using Silverlight.

When was Triviaverse launched?

Triviaverse arrived on Netflix on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and is now available for players to put their knowledge to the test around the world.

