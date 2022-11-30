Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and everything we know

Nick is the new night watchman at the museum.

Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is heading to Disney Plus.

The original Night at the Museum first hit our screens 16 years ago, which spawned a beloved franchise about how the various exhibits come to life once the visitors have gone.

Now, we've got a brand new story to look forward to, as it's back in animated form with a brand new look and a fresh cast list to go alongside it. However, it's still focusing on a night watchman who finds themselves at the center of the story.

There's a new name at the helm of the project too, with former director Shawn Levy serving as producer this time. The director is animator Matt Danner, whose previous credits include The Loud House and Johnny Test.

Interested? Here's everything you need to know about Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

The animated film is a Disney Plus exclusive and is released on Friday, December 9. Just in time for some weekend viewing!

Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again plot

Father and son duo Nick and Larry. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Even though we have a new protagonist following in the footsteps of Ben Stiller's Larry Daley, there's a connection to the original movies. The plot has revealed that Larry's son Nick has landed a job as a night watchman at the same museum as his father.

The synopsis reads: "Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as a night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, and is familiar with the museum’s ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down.

"But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all."



Kahmunrah first appeared in the Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian movie, so it will be interesting to see him return to cause more chaos!

Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again cast

Many of our favorite museum exhibits return for the new movie. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Even though none of the original Night At The Museum cast are reprising their roles, some of our favorite exhibits are back such as former President Theodore Roosevelt and Native American explorer Sacagawea.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Zachary Levi plays former night watchman Larry, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Joshua Bassett plays his son, Nick. Meanwhile, comedian Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) voices Teddy Roosevelt, following in the footsteps of the late Robin Williams.

Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou plays Dr. McPhee and comedian Jack Whitehall is Octavius, a miniature Roman general figure. Starring opposite him is The White Lotus' Steve Zahn as Jedediah, a miniature cowboy figure.

Elsewhere, Joseph Kamal provides the voice for the villain Kahmunrah and Kieran Sequoia is Sacagawea, so there's a great cast here!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a full-length trailer is available for Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again, where we see the exhibits struggling to adjust to new night watchmen, trying to drive them away as soon as possible. That's when Nick comes in, and because he knows about the museum's secret, they feel more comfortable having him there.

However, Nick's in for a challenge when old villain Kahmunrah escapes, and he has to team up with some unlikely allies in order to stop him!

You can watch the trailer below...