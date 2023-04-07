One Night: cast, plot and all about the Australian thriller starring Jodie Whittaker

One Night on Paramount is a thriller set in the glamorous location of Sydney, Australia and the Illawarra region in New South Wales. It follows the story of a traumatic incident that tore apart the lives of three women.

Starring Jodie Whittaker, Nicole da Silva and Yael Stone as former friends Tess, Simone and Hat, it shows how a book written by wannabe novelist Simone twenty years later rakes up their painful past and puts them directly in the path of those who want to make it go away.

Here’s everything we know about One Night On Paramount Plus so far…

One Night is six-part drama will air on Paramount Plus in the UK, although as yet there’s no release date. There’s also no word on where US or international viewers can catch the thriller series but keep checking this page and we’ll update you as soon as we hear anything.

* Paramount Plus price: cost, deals and content for the streaming service.

* Sign up for Paramount Plus here. (opens in new tab)

One Night plot

One Night follows Simone (Nicole da Silva) who dreams of being a novelist but can’t seem to make it happen. Then, at 40 she writes about the one story she could never get out of her head and it becomes an overnight success. However, the secret real-life tragedy that inspired the book also belongs to her childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone) and twenty years earlier it destroyed the bond they shared. Worse still, now that it’s out in the open it could ruin all of their lives.

As the lines between truth and fiction become blurred, the book threatens to derail their friendships, expose their trauma to the small coastal community where they grew up and anger those who are determined to bury the past.

One Night cast — Nicole da Silva as Simone

Nicole da Silva plays Simone, who has finally written a successful novel but must deal with the consequences. The Australian actress has starred in Doctor Doctor, Wentworth Prison, Rush and Love Me.

Nicole da Silva is playing Simone in One Night. (Image credit: Getty)

Jodie Whittaker plays Tess

Playing Nicole’s childhood best friend Tess, British star Jodie Whittaker is best known for Broadchurch and her role as the Doctor in BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. She’s also starred in dramas Trust Me, Get Santa, The Smoke, Marchlands and Black Mirror.

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who. (Image credit: BBC)

Yael Stone is playing Hat

Australian actor Yael Stone plays Hat, Nicole’s other best friend. She’s previously been in Orange is the New Black, Spirited, Preppers, Firebite and Wellmania.

Yael Stone plays Hat in One Night. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in One Night?

One Night also stars George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Erroll Shand (Underbelly: Land of the Long Green Cloud), Noni Hazlehurst (A Place To Call Home, Fires), Tina Bursill (Doctor Doctor), Damien Strouthos (The Twelve) and Jillian Nguyen (Barons).

Is there a trailer for One Night?

There's no trailer for One Night just yet as filming on the series just started in early 2023. Once a trailer becomes available, we’ll be posting it on here so do check back.