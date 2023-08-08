Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones: release date, what happens and everything we know

Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones is on BBC3 and BBC1 and will probably give you the chills.

Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones is a spooky documentary investigation by Radio One DJ Sian Eleri. She heads for Penyffordd Farm in Wales, which in the late 1990s was said to be plagued by paranormal activity.

Sian, who grew up close to the farmhouse in Trueddyn, clearly remembers the spooky stories about the house, which soon became the centre of a media storm. But are they true or were they an elaborate ruse cooked up by the Gower family who moved into the farmhouse in 1997?

Sian learns that more than 300 incidents were documented in video footage, audio interviews, photos and multiple eyewitness accounts but the case files have remained locked until now. So, in the four-parter Sian examines the evidence, meets those close to the story, and talks to eyewitnesses who experienced some of the alleged paranormal events, which included strange carvings in the walls, ghostly presences and objects moving around the house. She also speaks to psychologist Dr Daniels, who has debunked numerous similar cases but was unable to disprove the Gowers’ claims.

Spookily, Sian also investigates whether the alleged hauntings were provoked by the Gowers moving the centuries-old gravestone of a 15-year-old girl called Jane Jones. "It’s a story that’s always fascinated me," says Sian. "This farmhouse is meant to be the most haunted house in Britain. It’s ironic because I don’t know if I believe in this stuff or not. But what the hell was going on in that house?"

The four-part series Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones launches on BBC Three on Tuesday, August 15, when it's also available as a box set on BBCIplayer. It then starts on BBC1 from Wednesday, August 16 at 10.40 pm.

Is there a trailer for Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones?

Yes, and it begins with a woman screaming: "There's something going on in our bedroom!" Take a look at what to expect in Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones in the trailer below...

What happens in Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones

Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestones will show in the late 1990s Penyffordd Farm in Trueddyn, north Wales found itself a media phenomenon when the Gower family who lived there claimed that countless paranormal events were taking place under their roof. There were noticing strange carvings springing up and disappearing on their walls, feeling otherworldly presences and watching objects move around their rooms. They documented hundreds of incidents and, what’s more, they weren’t alone. Their stories were backed up by multiple eyewitnesses and even cynics have yet to disprove their accounts. Throughout the series, Sian Eleri unpicks the threads of the investigation into the house, meets experts, neighbours and independent eyewitnesses and tries to resolve what really happened at there.

All about presenter Sian Eleri

Sian Eleri is a journalist and radio DJ, working for Radio One. She has her own radio show The Powerdown Playlist and also presents a slot on Sunday nights. She also presented on last year’s BBC Proms.