Passenger season 2: everything we know

Fans are desperate to know if Passenger season 2 is in the works after the first helping of the ITV1 cliffhanger ended on a nerve-jangling cliffhanger!

Created by Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchan, the darkly comic six-part thriller was set in the fictional Lancashire village of Chadder Vale and began when a local girl went missing in the woods.

She turned up the next day as if nothing has happened, yet the incident proved the start of a sinister and unexplained chain of events that spread fear and anxiety through the village’s community.

It was up to Detective Riya Anjuwa (Wunmi Mosaku) to find out what’s going on, but with a monster on the loose and something fishy going on at the bread factory, she had her hands full.

Yet anyone who’s finished the series will know that while some loose ends were tied up, there are still plenty of questions left to answer as the credits roll at the end of episode six.

However at a recent press event, Andrew Buchan hinted that this opening season could be just the start for us and the people of Chadder Vale!

“By the end of episode six, people will realise these people are still at the start of a very big journey,” he said. “I really mean that, because we really are opening up a whole new universe with Passenger!”

So here's everything we know about a potential Passenger season 2...

What next for Nish? (Image credit: ITV)

ITV have yet to green light a second series of Passenger, but given the open-ended finale, we reckon a return to Chadder Vale could well be on the cards.

If a sequel is commissioned then we might be able to expect something on our screens at some point before the end of 2025. As soon as we hear anything from ITV we'll be sure to let you know!

Who is Kid on the Wall? (Image credit: ITV)

Passenger season 2 plot

Andrew Buchan has admitted he had some "little ideas" for a second series when speaking to the press recently and when asked if he thought he would write more, he said...

"Without question. Let's say the seed of something hasn't yet arrived and I don't want to kind of force that or anything, but we'll see if another idea drops in. I think you've got to have the fire in your belly to want to write six or eight eps of something, but there are some little ideas rattling around. Watch this space. Let's see."

Anyone who's seen the first season will know there are no shortage of questions fans want answered, with the fate of Nish (Arian Nik) and Ali (Ella Bruccoleri) the most pressing concern of all.

The pair found their way into the secret Pangaea portal hidden beneath the Jumbo Bread Factory and had started playing the game when they called Riya to tell her about their discovery. However unbeknownst to them, Derek Jackson (Daniel Ryan) had set fire to the building after the site was closed by the mysterious Pangaea during their meeting in the church.

Riya heard Ali scream down the phone and presumably rushed to get to the factory and save them, but did she make it on time?

Yet in the final scenes we saw how the game was being controlled by "Kid on Wall" (Luke Ayres) an enigmatic figure who was seen in the background during the entire series. But who is he?

We also heard about how Pangaea had been trying to "recruit" youngsters from as far afield as Sweden for their mysterious programme. But what were they trying to sign them up for?

And what was the monster that was on the loose in the woods and attacked Katie and John? It seems the Pangaea crack team managed to recapture it, but we have no idea what it really was.

Jumbo bread brothers Derek and Kane Jackson (Daniel Ryan and Nico Mirallegro) definitely know, but we think gym owner Tony Corrigan (Sean Gilder) could also shed some light on the creature - as we know he carried out the attack on Jim Cracknell on the orders of Pangaea!

Let's hope Passenger season 2 answers some of these questions!

What will become of Derek Jackson? (Image credit: ITV)

Passenger season 2 cast

There's no news on which members of cast will be returning for a second series, but we really hope Wunmi Mosaku returns as DS Riya Ajunwa.

The Nigerian-born British actress lives in LA now, but says she enjoyed coming home to Manchester to film the first series. Let's hope her old friend Andrew Buchan, whom she met when they were both training to be actors at RADA, can persuade her to return.

Elsewhere, we'd love to see Ella Bruccoleri and Arian Nik back as her junior police officers, Ali and Nik, because they were a great little team!

Other cast members who could return include...

David Threlfall as Jim Bracknell

Daniel Ryan as David Jackson

Rowan Robinson as Katie Wells

Barry Sloane as Eddie Wells

Sean Gilder as Tony Corrigan

Natalie Gavin as Joanne Wells

Nico Mirallegro as Kane Jackson

Hubert Hanowicz as Jakub Makowski

Jack James Ryan as John Trowbridge

Matilda Freeman as Lilly Wells

Passenger season 2 trailer

With production yet to begin, there's no trailer for this one yet.