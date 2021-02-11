Piers Morgan's Life Stories on ITV — Start date, guests and everything you need to know

Piers Morgan's Life Stories is returning for 2021, and there's a great lineup of guests this time round. His programme became a huge success after he grilled reality TV star Katie Price in 2009, and he's gone on to interview the likes of Roger Moore, Warwick Davis, Boy George and most recently, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

After running for 18 seasons already, Piers is back to ask everything he wants to know about his celebrity guests, and we're sure he won't hold back on the questions!

Here's what we know...

When is Piers Morgan's Life Stories on TV?

The new season of Piers Morgan's Life Stories will begin on Thursday February 11, 2021. It will be on ITV between 9pm and 10pm, with episodes available on ITV Hub if you missed out on the live broadcast.

Who is being interviewed on Piers Morgan's Life Stories?

Episode one will see Piers interviewing the Queen of Reality TV, Gemma Collins, who shot to fame after her appearance in The Only Way Is Essex. ITV has teased that Gemma's interview will be "emotional, surprising and at times hilarious", so it sounds like a must watch for anyone curious to know more about her and her rapid rise to fame.

Gemma Collins at a photocall for Dancing on Ice, which she competed on in their 2018 series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other interviewees include Chris Eubank, Trisha Goddard, Coleen Nolan and Rupert Everett, so there's a wide range of celebrity guests ranging from a boxer, to presenters, to an actor.

Piers on his guests... Gemma Collins

Reality TV star Gemma, 39, featured in The Only Way Is Essex, before going on to appear in shows such as I’m a Celebrity…, Celebrity Big Brother and her own reality series, Gemma Collins: Diva.

Piers Morgan says: "Gemma is different from pretty much anyone else we've ever done on Life Stories, apart from Katie Price. There's no explanation for why people like this become hugely popular and talked about, but she has, and there's something about ‘the GC’ that I've always liked!

"I'm pretty much allergic to most reality stars, but I've always got on with Gemma. I like her bravado, and the fact that she’s totally self-aware about what she is, where she’s come from, and her lack of any conventional talent. But she does have a talent for self-publicity and being talked about!

"This is another very emotional interview. It's the story of someone who, against all the odds. becomes one of the most talked about people in the country, and exactly why it happened is really interesting to me.’"

Piers on Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank is a guest this series. (Image credit: ITV)

Boxer Chris Eubank, 54, became WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion in the 1990s. His flamboyant personality gave him fame beyond boxing, including an appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!

Piers says: "Chris has always been someone I've really admired, as a boxer and as one of those great, larger-than-life characters. He has had an extraordinary life, and reached the pinnacle of his career as a world champion boxer.

"He came from a really desperate upbringing and, when you hear him talk about it, you realise how tough it was. It made him a fantastic boxer, and a very complex guy. He’s fantastically articulate, entertaining and insightful, especially for someone who’s spent his entire life getting whacked in the head!"

Piers on... Trisha Goddard

Talk show host Trisha, 63, had her own series on ITV and Channel 5 and presented The Trisha Goddard Show on US TV.

Piers says: "Trisha is another fantastically interesting person with a complex, difficult life, who rose to be a huge chat show star in Britain and America. I've done that too, and I know what it's like to work on both sides of the Atlantic. She's a very smart person, and prepared to open up to me, as all the guests were in this series, actually. I liked her interview, and I think it's going to be her big comeback, and we're going to see a lot more of Trisha Goddard as a result of this.

"Life Stories can be a good launchpad for people when they've reached a slight plateau in their careers, and then people get reminded just how talented they are. She's one of them, and it would be really good if that happened to her.’

Piers on... Rupert Everett

Actor Rupert Everett, 61, has enjoyed a long film career, including roles in 1997 Julia Roberts film My Best Friend’s Wedding and, most recently, directing and starring in The Happy Prince, about Oscar Wilde.

"Rupert is another guest with a cracking life and an amazing story. He has also abused me regularly in public, in the most spectacularly eloquent manner! So I thought it was time to put him in front of me and read out to him, as I do at the start of the show, all the terrible things he said about me!

"So we had a good laugh about that. He’s a very good talker, a great raconteur, and at the stage in his career where honestly I don't think he cares about who he upsets or his Hollywood career. He was ready to spraygun everybody and everything, and be honest. So it’s a classic interview!"

Piers on Coleen Nolan

Alongside her music career with her sisters in The Nolans, Coleen, 55, has become a TV favourite, with credits including Loose Women, Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Piers says: "As I grew up, The Nolans were a wonderfully uplifting bunch, getting us 'in the mood for dancing'. To see what’s happened to them [lead singer Bernie Nolan died from breast cancer in 2013, while Linda and Anne are both currently undergoing cancer treatment] is a tragic story. Coleen tells it in a very inspiring way."

Additional reporting Lucy Buglass.