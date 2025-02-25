Portugal with Michael Portillo: release date, locations and everything we know

Portugal with Michael Portillo is on Channel 5 and sees the presenter on another tour.

Portugal with Michael Portillo sees the seasoned traveller setting off to discover the heart and soul of the European country that's right next door to his beloved Spain. Presenter, train aficionado and former Conservative cabinet minister Michael Portillo will journey from the country’s second city, Porto, in the north to the beaches of the Algarve in the south and even the island of Madeira as he searches for hidden gems and uncovers the Portugal many holidaymakers never experience.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Channel 5 series Portugal with Michael Portillo…

Portugal with Michael Portillo starts on Channel 5 on Saturday, March 1 2025 at 8.30 pm (repeated March 6 at 7 pm). Episodes run weekly every Saturday at the same time.

Portugal with Michael Portillo locations and what happens

Michael Portillo visits Portugal’s rich and varied locations, from Porto in the north to the beautiful beach resorts in the south. He starts his journey in Porto, where he samples the nose to tail eating tradition that involves eating every part of an animal, as well as learning to make a handmade brush and sampling port. He then discovers the ancient Roman cities of Coimbra, Portugal’s original capital, and Braga and visits one of Portugal’s biggest festivals, the Feiras Novas. Further south, Michael explores the region of Sintra and gets to grips with the real Algarve. He also explores the island of Madeira, Portugal’s jewel of the Atlantic.

Time for a tipple in Portugal with Michael Portillo. (Image credit: C5/Curve media)

Portugal with Michael Portillo episode guide

Episode 1 on Saturday, March 1: Porto

Michael's journey starts in Porto, which he last visited a decade ago. "I’m struck by how much this fascinating second city has changed since I was last here,’ he says. ‘Porto today is smarter, slicker and very hospitable."

Michael visits the bustling Bolhoa food market to experience the local tradition of nose-to-tail eating, where every part of the animal is used in dishes. That sees him tuck into tripe stew, pig’s ear salad, and deep fried, stuffed intestine. "I thought it might be very rubbery but it’s soft and it’s tasty. Why not eat tripe?'" he says.

As well as sampling some of the city’s famous port, Michael also helps to fix an aging port barrel, braves a wet shave in a soap and perfume boutique and handmakes a brush. He also visits enchanting hidden neighborhoods and explores monuments such as the former stock exchange building, the Palacio da Bolsa, which has walls covered in gold. "For many Porto is flyover territory as they head for the beaches in the south but many are discovering it’s a top notch city break," he says. "This city of pride and grit as well as vistas and gastronomy ensnares you, and I’m a willing captive."

Episode 2 on Saturday, March 8

Please do check back for more episode information. We'll be adding as the series progresses.

Portugal with Michael Portillo episode one sees him visit the Palacio da Bolsa. (Image credit: C5/Curve Media)

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but if one becomes available we’ll add it to this page.

All about Michael Portillo

Michael has presented many series over the years, always in his trademark bright clothing! (Image credit: BBC/Naked/Fremantle)

Michael Portillo is a former Conservative MP and cabinet minister but after he retired from politics he branched into broadcasting, making a number of travel series including Great British Railway Journeys, Great Continental Railway Journeys, Great Australian Railway Journeys, Michael Portillo’s Long Weekends and Great Asian Railway Journeys. He’s also presented Portillo’s Empire Journey, Dinner with Portillo, Portillo’s State Secrets and Portillo.