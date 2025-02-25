Portugal with Michael Portillo: release date, locations and everything we know
Portugal with Michael Portillo sees the politician turned presenter explore the Mediterranean gem for Channel 5.
Portugal with Michael Portillo sees the seasoned traveller setting off to discover the heart and soul of the European country that's right next door to his beloved Spain. Presenter, train aficionado and former Conservative cabinet minister Michael Portillo will journey from the country’s second city, Porto, in the north to the beaches of the Algarve in the south and even the island of Madeira as he searches for hidden gems and uncovers the Portugal many holidaymakers never experience.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Channel 5 series Portugal with Michael Portillo…
Portugal with Michael Portillo release date
Portugal with Michael Portillo starts on Channel 5 on Saturday, March 1 2025 at 8.30 pm (repeated March 6 at 7 pm). Episodes run weekly every Saturday at the same time.
Portugal with Michael Portillo locations and what happens
Michael Portillo visits Portugal’s rich and varied locations, from Porto in the north to the beautiful beach resorts in the south. He starts his journey in Porto, where he samples the nose to tail eating tradition that involves eating every part of an animal, as well as learning to make a handmade brush and sampling port. He then discovers the ancient Roman cities of Coimbra, Portugal’s original capital, and Braga and visits one of Portugal’s biggest festivals, the Feiras Novas. Further south, Michael explores the region of Sintra and gets to grips with the real Algarve. He also explores the island of Madeira, Portugal’s jewel of the Atlantic.
Portugal with Michael Portillo episode guide
Here's our guide to the episodes in Portugal with Michael Portillo...
Episode 1 on Saturday, March 1: Porto
Michael's journey starts in Porto, which he last visited a decade ago. "I’m struck by how much this fascinating second city has changed since I was last here,’ he says. ‘Porto today is smarter, slicker and very hospitable."
Michael visits the bustling Bolhoa food market to experience the local tradition of nose-to-tail eating, where every part of the animal is used in dishes. That sees him tuck into tripe stew, pig’s ear salad, and deep fried, stuffed intestine. "I thought it might be very rubbery but it’s soft and it’s tasty. Why not eat tripe?'" he says.
As well as sampling some of the city’s famous port, Michael also helps to fix an aging port barrel, braves a wet shave in a soap and perfume boutique and handmakes a brush. He also visits enchanting hidden neighborhoods and explores monuments such as the former stock exchange building, the Palacio da Bolsa, which has walls covered in gold. "For many Porto is flyover territory as they head for the beaches in the south but many are discovering it’s a top notch city break," he says. "This city of pride and grit as well as vistas and gastronomy ensnares you, and I’m a willing captive."
Episode 2 on Saturday, March 8
Please do check back for more episode information. We'll be adding as the series progresses.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet but if one becomes available we’ll add it to this page.
All about Michael Portillo
Michael Portillo is a former Conservative MP and cabinet minister but after he retired from politics he branched into broadcasting, making a number of travel series including Great British Railway Journeys, Great Continental Railway Journeys, Great Australian Railway Journeys, Michael Portillo’s Long Weekends and Great Asian Railway Journeys. He’s also presented Portillo’s Empire Journey, Dinner with Portillo, Portillo’s State Secrets and Portillo.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
- Natasha HoltWriter
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Casualty spoilers: Robert Bathurst makes his debut as secretive surgeon Russell Whitelaw - but what’s he hiding?
Britain's Got Talent fans have MIXED feelings about this golden buzzer act