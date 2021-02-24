'PRU' on BBC Three — Start date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

PRU is the latest comedy offering from the BBC, and is told through the eyes of four gloriously reckless young people. The title PRU stands for "Pupil Referral Unit" which is a school for excluded people, and this new comedy will follow them as they try to navigate Year 10.

Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, says: "BBC Three is a rich breeding ground for new comedy talent with a hugely successful track record. We are really thankful for our close relationship with BBC Comedy and their unparalleled ability to spot new talent and we're really looking forward to these commissions that promise to bring unique, new voices and perspectives to the channel."

Here's everything you need to know...

When can we watch 'PRU'?

PRU will be available to watch from Tuesday March 2. Subsequent episodes will follow in due course, and can be watched online via BBC iPlayer.

What is PRU about?

According to the BBC the PRU synopsis is: "Halil, Hanna, Jaden and Belle are four very different 15 year-olds, with one thing in common. They've all been perm'd. Now, teetering on the edge of the education system, they're negotiating Year 10 together at their local PRU."

Both the writers and directors have experience of working closely with young people in PRUs across London, so this is a very personal project. Michael Boahen, who plays Jaeden, says: "This is a show for everyone, regardless of your age. These teenagers are going through life experiences that either the viewer has been through, or they possibly know someone who’s been or is even going through it now. The project is filled with an exciting storylines and you get to see incredible actors paint out the story."

New wave of British comedy talent commissioned by @BBCComedy for @BBCThree - including #PRU and #ZenSchoolOfMotoring with @ogmiosmusic - https://t.co/BKWwwp5PZ4 pic.twitter.com/paTy72FZvBFebruary 23, 2021 See more

Who is in the cast of PRU?

Nick Bedu, executive producer, says: "We've assembled an amazing cast of young, on-fire talent & established comedic brilliance, who have absolutely smashed it in bringing the idea to life. We want the characters to jump from the classrooms and into your hearts, bringing with them a belly full of laughs along the way!"

Here's who everyone is...