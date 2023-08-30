Puppy School for Guide Dogs: release date, interview, trailer and everything we know

Puppy School for Guide Dogs takes us behind the scenes of the UK charity.

Puppy School for Guide Dogs is a wholesome new Channel 5 series that celebrates the work of the Guide Dogs charity in the UK and the puppies who are raised to support those who are blind and visually impaired.

The charity started in 1931 with Muriel Crooke and Rosamund Bond, two women who organised the training of the first four British guide dogs from a humble lock-up garage in Wallasey, Merseyside. Since then, it's grown to become one of the biggest in the UK, helping people every day.

In a statement announcing the series, Guide Dogs said: "We are so excited and proud to share the news that Guide Dogs staff, volunteers, and pups, as well as guide dog owners, will feature in this heart-warming, joyful and funny series.

"The factual entertainment series, voiced by presenter and comedian Mel Giedroyc, shines a light on the life-changing puppies who will help people with a vision impairment to live independently and well. The programme will also give a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world-class training guide dogs receive."

Here's everything you need to know about Puppy School for Guide Dogs...

The four-part series begins in the UK on Friday, September 1 at 8 pm and will air weekly on Fridays.

Episodes can also be watched on demand via My5.

Puppy School for Guide Dogs premise

The official synopsis states: "In Puppy School for Guide Dogs, we meet the remarkable puppies across guide and support dog organizations throughout the UK. Puppies who will provide life-changing assistance and companionship, helping individuals to live with greater dignity and independence.

"Throughout the series, we’ll follow the dogs’ stories, seeing jeopardy; emotion; and joy, as they transform the lives of the people they’ve been sent to help and their families."

Interview with Nathan Edge

Guide Dog owner Nathan Edge. (Image credit: Guide Dogs)

Nathan Edge is one of the people we meet in the Puppy School for Guide Dogs documentary. He is a father-of-two who lost his sight 10 years ago.

He runs a doggy daycare business Mansfield Canine Centre with his partner, Emma, and spoke to What To Watch about his experience working with Guide Dogs.

Can you tell us how you lost your sight? "I was born fully-sighted, but by the age of six, I was left with a condition called uveitis [inflammation inside the eye] after being diagnosed with juvenile chronic arthritis. For years, I had 20 percent corrected vision and went to a mainstream school, but after further issues, at the age of 19, I lost all vision overnight. "I was in total shock and, for a couple of days, I stayed in my room pretending to be poorly as it took me a while to find the words to tell my family. There were a lot of tears."

You credit your first guide dog, yellow Labrador-cross Golden Retriever Hudson, who came into your life a few months before you lost your sight, with helping you through this difficult time… "Yes, we already had such a strong bond but I remember sitting on the sofa crying with my head in my hands and Hudson started nuzzling me with his nose as if to say, ‘I’m here for you’. That was the turning point; it sounds cliché but he really did save my life."

Hudson retired in 2018 and sadly passed away this May at the age of 11. How would you describe him? "He was one of the most handsome Labradors out there. Everywhere we went, he got so much attention and that was one of the reasons I loved having him so much, as I’m a very sociable person. If you’re out with a cane, everyone avoids you, but when you’ve got a dog, the public are completely different and I love that. "When Hudson retired, I had already been matched up with a new guide dog, Abby, who you’ll see in the series."

How does the matching process work? "Every guide dog is given a character profile, and everyone on the waiting list will have their needs and circumstances assessed. "When I got Hudson, I was young, active, sociable and living in a town, so a fast-walking, energetic dog who was happy to be busy all day was fine for me, whereas some dogs will be more suited for an elderly person living in the countryside. "They hit the nail on the head with Hudson, and Abby too, who is much more laid back and perfect for this time in my life when I have a young son and a new baby boy."

Tell us more about Abby "She comes everywhere with me, including our baby scans at hospital and on holiday with us to Marbella — she even has her own season ticket for Mansfield Town Football Club. I can’t imagine my life without her."

In what ways have Hudson and Abby changed your life? "They have moulded me into the person I am today. If I rewind to my 19-year-old self, I couldn’t possibly have imagined myself ever getting a job, making new friends or doing the things I love. I certainly couldn’t imagine myself meeting a partner or having children. "Both my guide dogs have given me confidence and independence beyond my wildest dreams."

Is there a trailer for Puppy School for Guide Dogs?

Yes, and it's as adorable as you might expect!

In it, we get to meet lots of puppies who are part of Guide Dogs, as well as the training and responsibilities that they are given to do their very important work.

You can take a look below...