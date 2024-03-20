Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures: release date, stories, cast and everything we know

Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures brings to life two Quentin Blake stories, Snuff and Mrs Armitage on Wheels in an animated version this Easter that stars Alison Steadman, Simon Pegg and Adrian Lester.

The animated boxset of hand-picked specials is based on six iconic best-selling books (Jack and Nancy, Zagazoo, Snuff, Mrs Armitage on Wheels, Loveykins, and Angel Pavement) by one of Britain’s much loved authors, Quentin Blake.

Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures is created with traditional hand-drawn animation techniques to capture the famous illustrations of Quentin Blake’s stories and also features an original score crafted for each episode that's performed by the BBC Philharmonic orchestra.

Sir Quentin Blake says: “It’s wonderful to see the characters that I’ve known for such a long time suddenly moving across the screen in front of me. The BBC and Eagle Eye have brought them to life beautifully and I’m so grateful."

Here's everything we know about Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures...

Snuff and Mrs Armitage on Wheels will launch this Easter weekend on CBBC, BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Snuff will air on CBBC and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, March 30 and on BBC One on Sunday, March 31.

Mrs Armitage on Wheels will air on BBC iPlayer and CBBC on Sunday, March 31 and on BBC One on Monday, April 1.

Quentin Blake's other stories, Zagazoo and Jack and Nancy are available to watch now as part of Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures collection on BBC iPlayer.

Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures stories

Snuff and Mrs Armitage on Wheels are the next instalments to the Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures collection.

Snuff tells the story of Sir Thomas Magpie, the village knight who is well-known for both his generosity and love of flamboyant hats. He despairs that his clumsy page Snuff, who can’t horse-ride, duel, or even dance will ever learn the tricky skills he needs to one day be a knight himself. But when four bad thieves threaten to raid a local bootmaker’s shop, Snuff has a clever idea to outfox the villains and save the day. His reward? His very own horse and fancy hat, just like a proper knight!

Mrs Armitage on Wheels follows inventor extraordinaire Mrs Armitage and faithful dog Breakspear, who love adventurous hobbies like skydiving until an accident dents Mrs Armitage’s confidence. Recovered, she plans a short cycling trip, but keeps putting it off adapting her bike with horns, a tool kit, and even a sail! The "land yacht" eventually launches, but a further accident leaves Mrs Armitage doubly nervous. Luckily, her Uncle Cosmo comes to the rescue, gifting Mrs Armitage his old car and getting her finally back on the road!

Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures cast

Simon Pegg, who has starred in Mission Impossible, Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, voices Sir Thomas Magpie in Snuff. Simon returns to the series, after featuring in Zagazoo, and will also be in the upcoming Angel Pavement installment.

Simon said: “Snuff is a story about overcoming odds, seizing opportunities and finding your own path to greatness. Plus, who doesn’t love a story with flamboyant hats and daring escapades? It’s great to be part of bringing one of Quentin Blake’s illustrious tales to life.”

Simon Pegg voices Sir Thomas Magpie in Snuff. (Image credit: Eagle Eye Drama / BBC / Charlie Clift)

Gavin and Stacey legend Alison Steadman stars as the voice of inventor extraordinaire Mrs Armitage in Mrs Armitage on Wheels.

Alison revealed: “Being part of Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures this Easter has been an absolute delight. These heartwarming tales are a testament to the timeless magic of storytelling. I’m thrilled to bring Mrs Armitage to life and share her whimsical adventures with family audiences!”

Alison Steadman voices Mrs Armitage in Mrs Armitage on Wheels. (Image credit: Eagle Eye Drama / BBC / Charlie Clift)

The entire series is narrated by Adrian Lester and also stars Nina Sosanya.

Is there a trailer for Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures?

There is currently no trailer out for Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures, but we will add one to this guide as soon as one has been released.