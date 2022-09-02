Recipes for Love and Murder: air date, cast, plot and everything we know

Based on the Sally Andrews books, the quirky South Africa-set series Recipes for Love and Murder is an unusual mix of food porn and murder mystery, in which cook turned agony Tannie (‘auntie’ in Afrikaans) Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy) solves crimes, in between sharing her mouth-watering culinary creations.

Her new sleuthing career starts when Maria fears a woman writing in to her advice column may be in danger, and she joins forces with her young colleague, Jessie (Kylie Fisher), to investigate.

Here is everything you need to know about Recipes for Love and Murder...

The 10-episode series Recipes for Love and Murder will air Monday, September 5 on Acorn TV. Two episodes will be released weekly.

Recipes for Love and Murder cast

The hefty cast that are joining Maria Doyle Kennedy are:

Kylie Fisher as Jessie September

Elton Landrew as Piet Kasin

Alan Committie as Cornel Van Wyk

Grant Swanby as Marius Rabie

Tony Kgoroge as Khaya Meyer

Daneel Van Der Walt as Ann Pretorius

Anele Matoti as Franck

Robyn Scott as Aileen McKlintlock

Lee Duru as Grace Zihlangu

Jennifer Steyn as Hattie Wilson

Arno Greeff as Regardt Snyman

Khadija Heeger as Charlene September

Bennie Fourie as Dirk Burger

Kazi Khuboni as Georgie

Terence Bridgett as Doep

Rolanda Marais as Candice (Candy) Webster

Richard Wright-Firth as Gordon McClintock

Maris lives alone with her pet chicken. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

What is the plot of Recipes for Love and Murder?

Maria Purvis aka Tannie Maria (meaning "Auntie Maria" in Afrikaans) is an advice columnist who moved to Scotland during her childhood and returned to South Africa ten years ago after her husband died.

She now offers advice and recipes in the local gazette in the fictional town of Eden in the South African region of The Karoo.

Usually a reserved person who focuses on food and gardening, her life takes an eventful turn when a woman called Martine writes to Maria about her abusive husband who is found dead.

Maria decides to join forces with rookie journalist Jessie September (Kylie Fisher) to help solve the murder and catch the killer before they claim more victims.

Maria Doyle Kennedy interview

We caught up with Irish singer and Outlander star Maria Doyle Kennedy to find out what’s on the menu…

Maria Doyle Kennedy as crime-fighting cook Maria. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

What sort of person is your namesake Maria?

"She is so sweet. She wants to observe people and comment on what's going on around her, but she does it all through food! Also, she’s Scottish — and I love to have an accent!"

Maria keeps herself to herself. Is there a reason for that?

"She lives on her own in a little farmhouse way outside of town, with just her pet chicken, Morag. She's carrying sorrow and has a secret she wants to keep. But even though she’s quite isolated, at the same time she's the heart of the town."

The cookery scenes wouldn’t look out of place in a Nigella Lawson cookery show! Who’s the inspiration behind your cooking?

"My granny grew rhubarb, had a big gooseberry bush, and was forever baking gooseberry pies. So I think I was channeling my inner granny, rather than my inner Nigella!"

Have you ever written to an agony aunt?

"I think I wrote to Jackie magazine when I was about 10, because I fancied some boy. The answer was: ‘Just stick to the comics for the moment!’"

Maria cooks up a storm in the kitchen. (Image credit: Acorn TV)

Are you good at giving advice?

"I think it's something Irish people do a lot, as we love to sit down and chat. My friends and I definitely thrash things out together, although after several drinks, the advice tends to be less good!"

Although it’s a crime drama, this is something the whole family can sit down and watch together, isn’t it?

"Yes, and when I read the book the series is based on, I knew I could watch it with my children. But having said that, of all the jobs I’ve had, the only one they have ever responded to was when I was in Father Ted!"

Finally, what’s your signature dish?

"I am good at comfort food and I make a decent Sunday roast, Christmas dinner with all the trimmings, and a few Italian dishes. But my husband does all the fancy, experimental stuff, discovering new vegetables and fruit that we've never heard of before!"

Is there a trailer for Recipes for Love and Murder?

You can watch the trailer below where we see Maria's more comedic side!