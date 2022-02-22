'Rock Till We Drop': release date, contestants, what happens, and all about the music talent show for pensioners

Rock Till We Drop is a new talent show with a difference that aims to highlight how you’re never too old to fulfill your dreams!

The four-part BBC2 series follows Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and award-winning grime artist Lady Leshurr as they each attempt to form a band good enough to perform at the iconic Isle of Wight Festival.

But there’s a twist! All the musicians must be over 65 — and there’s no upper age limit! The pair call in help from top musical director friends as well as renowned stage performers including X-Factor finalist Fleur East, soul singer Mica Paris, and the Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

Rock Till We Drop begins on BBC2 on Tuesday March 1 at 9pm. Each episode of the four-part series is an hour-long, giving plenty of opportunity to enjoy all the highs and lows — and there are certainly a few lows!

The first episode of Rock Till We Drop follows Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr as they audition for singers, keyboard players, guitarists and drummers in their 70s, 80s and even 90s! Later in the series we see them carefully putting their bands together. But as time runs out and with the festival just weeks away, there are tears, tantrums and major rehearsal issues that leave both Martin and Lady Leshurr questioning whether they’ve bitten off more than they can chew!

Mentor Martin Kemp on 'Rock Till We Drop'

Martin Kemp, now 60, found fame in the 1980s as the bassist in pop band Spandau Ballet. He’s also appeared as Steve Owen in EastEnders, as well as Celebrity Big Brother and the BBC1 series Let It Shine. "I know the joy you can get from having a dream come true," says Martin. "I want to give these people a second chance. They were most probably in bands when they were kids and then by some sliding doors moment their life took them in a completely different direction and they left that dream behind. What we’re trying to do here is use music to give them back their best lives."

Martin Kemp aboard HMS Belfast in 'Rock TIll We Drop'. (Image credit: BBC)

Mentor Lady Leshurr on 'Rock Till We Drop'

Lady Leshurr, 34, is a British rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and MOBO award winner. In 2021, she won the Channel 4 series The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up to Cancer. She also competed in the thirteenth series of Dancing on Ice, where she reached the semi-final. "I’m super excited to be involved," she says. "Our band members will prove that age is no barrier and that no matter how old you are you can achieve anything you set your mind to. There’s so much incredible talent around!"

'Rock Till We Drop' mentor Lady Leshurr. (Image credit: BBC)

Meet some of the 'Rock Till We Drop' pensioner musicians

Leburn, 65, guitar

"I’ve performed all my life from the age of 18. I’m originally from the US and I toured and did stints on television. It was only when I got married that it all came to an end. I’m divorced now and this series was the opportunity I really needed. Playing at the Isle of Wight was a dream come true for me. I see a different future for myself now and I’m hoping the show will finally launch my career. My heart is filled with gratitude for the opportunity."

Eileen, 80, keyboards

"I did Opportunity Knocks back in 1967 and when I was young I was also part of a band called the Jack Sinclair Showband. Then last year I had a very big bowel operation and I found lockdown really hard, too. But this series has really given me my mojo back. Martin and his team were wonderful with us, they looked after us so well. I still have a huge amount of energy and I hope we all get to show how age is just a number!"

Martin, 67, guitar

"I used to sit in front of the telly drumming along to Sunday Night at the London Palladium with knitting needles and a biscuit tin and I’ve been in and around the music business most of my life. But this show is the biggest chance I’ve ever had. I work as a postman but I’m really hoping I can launch a music career off the back of this show and spend the next 25 years of my life on the road!"

Carol, 73, bass guitar

"I started playing the bass guitar as a young girl of 19 in 1967 and back then it was a very strange thing for a young Jewish girl to do! I was desperate to perform and I spent a bit of time with an all-girl band, but in those days girls didn’t really pick up bass guitars and rock out. I managed to carve myself a career and later became a music teacher. But now, at the age of 73, I finally feel this is my time!"

'Rock Till We Drop' keyboard player Eileen, 80. (Image credit: BBC)

'Rock Till We Drop' — what else we know

Both Martin and Lady Leshurr have hired music directors to help them handpick their band members in Rock TIll We Drop and put them through their paces ahead of the final performance in front of thousands of screaming music fans. Martin turns to top producer Toby Chapman, his longtime friend and band mate, while Lady Leshurr has the support of top musician Alex Montaque who has worked with Leona Lewis, Aston from JLS and Jessie J. No pressure then!