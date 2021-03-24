'Saved and Remade' on BBC2 — start date, host, trailer and everything you need to know

Saved and Remade arrives on BBC2 very soon.

Saved and Remade is heading to BBC2 this month, and it seems like it'll be perfect for anyone who loves the likes of The Repair Shop! In this new series, we'll discover the genius ways you can remake treasures into beautiful and functional items.

Speaking about the new programme, Red Sky Productions said: “Our expert craftspeople are poised and ready to take on your much-loved item and turn it into something you’ll actually use and enjoy while still celebrating the memories and stories attached.”

Here's everything we know about Saved and Remade so far...

Saved and Remade airs on BBC2 on Monday 29th March at 6.30pm.

The series is made up of 20 episodes in total, and each one will be 28 minutes in length.

If you'd prefer to catch the series on demand, it will be available via BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Rob working on a tea trolley in Save and Remade. (Image credit: BBC/Red Sky Productions Ltd)

What should we expect from 'Saved and Remade'?

Saved and Remade focuses on upcycling prized possessions, turning them into something functional and new. According to the BBC, we'll see things like clothing and a loved, but unused, tea trolley among the transformations in this new series.

There's a whole team of remakers working on this interesting series, with some weird and wonderful transformations set to delight fans.

Each piece will be the perfect match for their new owners, promising to be pride of place in their homes.

The team involved in the show have expertise in carpentry, upholstery, metalwork, leather-making, jewellery, mechanics, textile design and sculpture, so there's plenty of talent attached to this!

A post shared by SABRINA GRANT (@thesabrinagrant) A photo posted by on

Who hosts 'Saved and Remade'?

Saved and Remade is hosted by Sabrina Grant, who has worked on Morning Live, BBC One and Channel 4. Recently she fronted Channel 4 documentary How Healthy Is Your Gut?, which explored the gut, and how it affects everything from our moods and energy, to sleep and health.

Sabrina is also passionate about style and sustainability, often sharing her outfits on Instagram to inspire others.

Speaking about her latest presenting role, she said: "I’m super excited to front this brand new BBC Two series that creatively re-purposes and brings a new lease of life to our guests’ treasures. I can’t wait to share the magic of our transformations with you.”

Saved and Remade is presented by Sabrina Grant. (Image credit: BBC/Red Sky Productions Ltd)

Is there a trailer?

No, there's currently not a trailer for Saved and Remade.