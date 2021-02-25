'Secret Crush' on ITV2 — everything you need to know about the new dating show

Secret Crush is the latest ITV dating show, and it promises to be a lot of fun!

A release date has not yet been confirmed for the new series but they've released a synopsis and different ways to apply, so now's the chance to take the plunge!

We don't know much about the new show just yet, but here's everything you need to know so far, including how to apply to be on Secret Crush. If you're a fan of shows like Love Island and Take Me Out, this might just be the show for you.

ITV is yet to reveal a start date for Secret Crush. However, we think it's likely to be on in Summer 2021.

What is Secret Crush about?

As you may have guessed, Secret Crush is all about plucking up the courage to admit you fancy someone. A synopsis reveals: "Do you have feelings for someone, but have never told them? Do you want to take the plunge and tell them how you feel? If yes, get in touch to be part of this exciting new series.

"We're looking for people who want to reveal their true feelings to someone in their life. If you’ve had your eye on someone for a while — whether it’s a friend, a colleague, a neighbour, whoever! — but not sure how to tell them, we'd love to hear from you."

How do you apply for Secret Crush?

If it sounds like something you'd be interested in, it's easy to apply to be on Secret Crush. You can either email secret@nkdtv.com or WhatsApp 'SECRET' to 07810848919 with details about your crush, and wait to see if you're called for an audition.

The last date for auditions is Wednesday March 10 2021 and auditions/casting period is between Thursday October 22 2020 and Wednesday March 10 2021. So we might not have to wait long to see the new series!

Who's presenting the series?

That is still to be announced.

Is there a trailer for Secret Crush?

Not yet, watch this space!