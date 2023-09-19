Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake: release date, plot and everything we know

Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake sees British astronaut Tim Peake take us on an out of this world journey — literally — as he searches for answers to some of the Universe's BIG questions.

Having spent six months orbiting Earth, Tim has a rather different perspective on space from the rest of us. And the 51-year-old puts his knowledge to good use in Channel 5 series, in which he looks at space missions, stars, black holes and the solar system.

Tim Peake said of presenting the new show: “Space is a lifelong passion for me and to be able to share my personal experiences and the knowledge I have gained with the Channel 5 audience is beyond exciting!

"There is always so much more to learn and uncover — we will never truly know all there is to know about the Universe — but it is endlessly fascinating to me and to people worldwide, and I am delighted to continue my journey into uncovering its mysteries.”

Here's everything we know about Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake...

Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake starts on Tuesday, September 19 at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

What is Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake about?

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Each episode will share the most incredible stories and exciting revelations on each theme and provides an epic investigation into the Big Questions: What are stars made from? What is a black hole? How far have humans gone in space? Tim will also pause to answer all those niggling queries…Why do some planets have rings? Why does Venus glow?



Each episode sees Tim visit astonishing locations, including the extraordinary laboratory where stars are made and the slopes of a volcano that offers the best stargazing on earth. He uses an arsenal of techniques to immerse us in his world – from high-end graphics and stunning archive, to going behind-the scenes with the world’s top scientists and the latest discoveries.

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake, but we'll update this guide as soon as one is announced.