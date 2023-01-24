Secrets of the World's Most Expensive Cruise Ship season 2: release date and all we know

Secrets of the World's Most Expensive Cruise Ship season 2 sees luxurious cruise ship The Splendor take to the high seas as the staff work tirelessly to give their guests the trip of a lifetime while they sail around the world.

A trip onboard The Splendor is the pinnacle of opulence, with suites that cost up to £9000 a night, five fine-dining restaurants, a designer jewelry boutique, a luxury spa and over four million pounds worth of art lining the walls.

But with high luxury comes high pressure as we go behind the scenes to meet the staff who must deliver exquisite service to make sure that every guest's stay is perfect.

From the entertainment crew, the food and drinks team, the excursion organizers and housekeeping, everyone in the 567-person crew is under pressure to provide an impeccable level of service for their guests.

Here's everything you need to know about Secrets of the World's Most Expensive Cruise Ship season 2...

When will Secrets of the World's Most Expensive Cruise Ship season 2 air?

Secrets of the World's Most Expensive Cruise Ship season 2 will begin on Friday, January 27 on Channel 5 at 9 pm. Episodes of the four-part series will continue to air every Friday.

What happens in Secrets of the World's Most Expensive Cruise Ship season 2?

The official synopsis of the first episode reads: "The World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship is in Iceland for the very first time in its history, embarking on a cruise that will take in some of Scandinavia’s most stunning scenery. And it’s not just the port of call that’s different — Lizzie is the brand-new social hostess — or as she’s affectionately dubbed, ‘The First Lady of the Ship’.

"Formerly a cruise ship singer/dancer, it’s the first time Lizzie has stepped into this role, where she’s responsible for all the social aspects — from cocktail parties to hosting dinners, crafting activities and games. Lizzie is hoping to prove to her bosses that she is worth re-hiring after her probation period ends."

However, it's not plain sailing as when the ship leaves Iceland, stormy weather ruins its planned docking in Heimaey, resulting in an unexpected day at sea and the crew must come up with an impromptu plan to keep the passengers entertained.

Social Hostess Lizzie has her work cut out. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Also, "we get a thrilling glimpse into what money can buy on board this six-star floating hotel, which even includes an extensive pillow menu on offer to guests, from water pillows to buckwheat pillows and even a tri-side anatomic pillow! With over 150 excursions included with every cruise, Destinations Manager Roland is a very busy man.

"But when a call comes in requesting a bespoke, off-menu trip, he has his work cut out. With just a few days to put together the trip of a lifetime, can Roland deliver an excursion to remember?"

To complete the voyage, the cruise throws an extravagant no-expense-spared 4th of July party, bringing together the whole entertainment team to see out their adventure with a bang. Will the party be a success with the guests? And can Social Hostess Lizzie blow passengers away with her solo number?

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer for Secrets of the World's Most Expensive Cruise Ship season 2 but we'll update this guide as soon as one has been released.