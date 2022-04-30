Sex, Mind And The Menopause — Davina McCall on her documentary about how menopause affects the workplace

Sex, Mind And The Menopause is a follow-up documentary on Channel 4. Last year, Davina McCall’s 2021 documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause, also on Channel 4, gathered a huge public response when it highlighted the misconceptions and lack of education around the menopause.

"I’ve never had a reaction like the one I received after Sex, Myths and the Menopause aired,’ says McCall. ‘It was profoundly moving and deeply humbling and what I realised is that women need more answers, more support, and a voice."

Davina is back with a 2022 follow-up which examines how menopausal women suffering symptoms are being sidelined, sacked, or forced to go part-time in the workplace.

Sex, Mind and the Menopause will be shown on Channel 4 on Monday May 2 at 9pm. After that release date, the show will then become available on All4, where you can also see Davina McCall's 2021 documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

Davina McCall on what happens in Sex, Mind and the Menopause

Sex, Mind and the Menopause looks at workplace issues but also tackles questions such as what is the safest form of HRT (hormone replacement therapy) and would menopausal women benefit from testosterone?

"People are crying out for guidance on how to cope with this stage of their lives," says Davina McCall, who, last October, joined women outside the Houses of Parliament to celebrate the reduction of HRT prescription charges and the creation of a dedicated menopause task force.

"Women in their mid-40s are reaching their prime," Davina adds. "Many of us, just as we find our stride, are struck down with a hormone deficiency that can lead some women to suicide. Think about the drain on the economy when all these women with 30 years of experience in the workplace have to leave because they can’t cope due to a lack of hormones. Think of the drain on the NHS paying for hip replacements, treating osteoporosis and heart disease when HRT could lower the risk of these issues, save money, and help society. It’s literally a super-smart business move.

"I hope viewers will watch this and feel empowered and more confident and they will now have enough knowledge to go and talk to their GP about what they need."

