'Sitting On A Fortune': Everything you need to know about Gary Lineker's new ITV game show

Gary Lineker will be Sitting On A Fortune as the host of a "unique new high stakes" ITV game show, in which six contestants will battle for the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000.

The former England captain is best known for hosting Match of the Day, which he has done since 1999. He has also presented BT Sport's UEFA Champions League coverage until he stepped down from that role this summer.

Sitting On A Fortune will be his first full collaboration with ITV and features no lifelines, safety nets, or chances to walk away, meaning players must risk everything on getting the right answer in the hope of taking home the big prize. Here's everything we know about the new series...

ITV hasn't said when this new series might hit our screens, but with Gary Lineker stepping back down from his job as the host of BT Sport's midweek UEFA Champions League coverage, he will have plenty of spare time when autumn arrives.

Episodes of the show could arrive before the end of 2021, but we'll let you know as soon as ITV confirms the show's transmission date.

Sitting On A Fortune rules

The game show will see six contestants vying for the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000, with no runners-up prizes. A statement from ITV reads...

"In a unique twist, players take to the stage and position themselves in a row of seats, one behind another. Where you sit makes all the difference as only the player in the chair at the head of the line gets the chance to answer questions, stay in the game and have the chance of winning the jackpot.

"One wrong answer sees a player relegated to the back of the line and in real danger of leaving with nothing and someone else moves up to take pole position. One player’s success could instantly be another player’s ruin.

"With the jackpot mounting, there can be only one winner. Who can stay in the hot seat long enough to take away up to £100,000? In this show, there really can only be one player left sitting on a fortune."

Gary Lineker on Sitting On A Fortune

"I'm absolutely delighted to be hosting what I think and hope will be a show that people love. It’s going to be full of tension with high stakes and bags of drama from start to finish — everything a great game show should be. I can't wait for the viewers at home to experience the fun and the excitement of Sitting On A Fortune."

Meanwhile, Glenn Hugill, Managing Director of the show's producers, Possessed, says: "This is a game with no gimmicks, no lifelines, and nowhere to hide. It’s all about trusting your gut instinct to pick the perfect place in the line and backing yourself to get every question right.

"Anyone who’s ever chosen the correct queue at the supermarket or the airport will know the euphoria of getting that decision right! Gary knows a thing or two about a high-pressure knockout competition and so is the perfect host for a show where you have to put it all on the line."

Sitting On A Fortune trailer

There's no trailer available at the moment, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.