Sort Your Life Out season 2: air date, families, makeovers, trailer and all we know

Here is everything you need to know about Sort Your Life Out season 2...

The second series of Sort Your Life out starts on Wednesday, January 25 at 9 pm on BBC One.

The series will be six episodes each featuring a different family and airing in the same slot weekly.

The series will be available on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) after each episode has aired and you can also catch up on season 1 in the same place.

Iwan, Dilly and Rob are all back to help struggling families declutter and completely reorganise their homes. (Image credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out season 2 — who are the experts helping the families with Stacey Solomon?

Stacey Solomon will be joined by the same trio of professionals from season one; cleaning guru Iwan Carrington, professional organizer Dilly Carter and upcylcler and carpenter Robert Bent.

Dilly Carter is a professional organiser and the founder of Declutter Dollies. (Image credit: BBC)

Is the format for season 2 of Sort Your Life Out the same as season 1?

It sure is. Once again each episode will see Stacey, Iwan, Dilly and Rob help one family transform their homes in seven days by packing up every single item so that all their possessions can be laid out in a giant warehouse. The families must then decide what they wish to keep, recycle, donate or sell.

What does Stacey Solomon say about the new series of Sort Your Life Out?

Stacey says, "I'm so happy the team and I are back to share our favourite tips and tricks. We're showing people how it can have a positive impact on all areas of your life, including on your mental health and saving your hard-earned cash. The show is never about shaming people for holding onto their stuff."

The Harris-Hawley family are the first to be featured in the new series of Sort Your Life Out. (Image credit: BBC)

Who is featured in the first episode of Sort Your Life Out season 2?

The first episode of the six-part series features childhood sweethearts Dan and Char Harris-Hawley who are struggling for space in the two-up, two-down property that they share with their two daughters.

Married couple and parents Dan and Char were struggling with the restricted space in their rented home in London. (Image credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out season 2 episode guide

EPISODE TWO— The Fall family in Rotherham, South Yorkshire

The Fall family’s clutter has been spiraling out of control since they moved into their home four years ago, with dad Dan’s many unfinished DIY projects contributing to the overall chaos.

Sisters Cece and Mia Harris-Hawley who feature in episode one share a bedroom and are delighted when the team manages to create some much-needed space. (Image credit: BBC)

EPISODE THREE — The Viney family in Haselmere, Surrey

Grandma of six, Sue, not only filled her house up with her late mum’s belongings but also the contents of a recently closed gift shop. Daughters, Nicki and Donna, want to spend more time at the house with their kids but due to the clutter, there isn’t any space.

EPISODE FOUR — The Daniels family in East Grinstead, West Sussex

NHS nurse, Aimee, and her husband, Stuart, both work shifts so they can take care of their three young children, Darcie, Rex and Mollie. Four years ago, the family moved to their current home but the boxes of possession from their old flat remain in the garage unopened.

Stacey Solomon loves helping families transform their homes in Sort Your Life out. (Image credit: BBC)

EPISODE FIVE — The Smith family in Hertfordshire

Two years ago, Raaj and her husband, Roydel, and their toddler son, Ajay, moved in with their two nieces, Simran and Harjoth and nephew, Gurkeerat, when their mum (Raaj's sister) sadly passed away after contracting Covid. The two families were forced to quickly merge together their households, whilst grieving their tragic loss. They now feel ready to face the difficult task of reorganizing and creating a new home for the blended family.

EPISODE SIX — The Seabrook family in Exmouth, Devon

Mum, Michelle, runs a dog grooming business from her garage, her husband, James, their son, Jacob, and Michelle’s son from a previous relationship, Harry, are the family behind the clutter. Last but not least, there are the two cats and seven dogs who rule the roost.

Is there a trailer for Sort Your Life Out season two?

Yes! You can see Stacey doing what she does best, decluttering people's homes, organizing their houses and bringing happiness into their lives.

