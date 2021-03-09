Sort Your Life Out on BBC1 — start date, host, premise and everything you need to know

Sort Your Life Out is coming to BBC1 soon, following a successful pilot episode last year.

The series will be hosted by Stacey Solomon, who has recently started sharing organisational and upcycling tips to help her followers make the most of their living space. Now, she's taking to TV to help families completely declutter their homes

Stacey Solomon says: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home, but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying. One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them. I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!”

Here's everything we know about Sort Your Life Out so far...

Sort Your Life Out doesn't have a confirmed release date on BBC1 yet, but we'll keep you updated as soon as one is announced.

What is Sort Your Life Out about?

Sort Your Life Out takes six families across the UK on a week-long mission to completely declutter their homes, transforming them into a completely new space. The series will also focus on how to upcycle and repurpose items you already have.

Stacey Solomon will be joined by a team expert friends: organiser extraordinaire Dilly Carter, carpenter and upcycler Robert Bent, and cleaning fanatic Iwan Carrington to help her give the best advice. As a team they'll work to transform cluttered homes by stripping them bare, and asking the families to let go of many of their positions. All items no longer wanted will be recycled, donated or sold, so nothing is wasted.

Emily Smith, Commissioning Editor, said: “After filming a successful pilot last year, we’re so excited for this series with Stacey and her team. It’s amazing what they can do to turn homes around without having to spend loads. As well as all the useful and inspiring ideas, it’s ultimately a series about families and modern life which we can all relate to.”

The new series comes after the launch of Stacey's new book, Tap To Tidy, which is all about crafting and organising in a messy world.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but watch this space!