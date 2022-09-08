South America With Simon Reeve — air date, destinations and all we know

South America With Simon Reeve on BBC2 will show us amazing sights plus difficult issues faced on the continent.

His latest BBC2 series, South America With Simon Reeve, was initially cut short thanks to the pandemic. But now the TV adventurer and author returns to the continent to complete his epic 4000-mile trip from Peru to Paraguay with five new episodes.

As usual Simon Reeve takes on a journey that isn’t for the fainthearted, however, as he delves deep into what really makes the continent tick, meeting warlords, forgotten tribes and conservationist fighting to preserve endangered species.

So here's everything you need to know about BBC Two series South America With Simon Reeve...

South America With Simon Reeve is a five-part series that begins on BBC Two on Sunday, September 11 at 9pm. All five episodes will also become available on BBCiPlayer from that air date.

What happens in South America With Simon Reeve?

South America With Simon Reeve starts in the Guiana Shield, an area of pristine rainforest that spreads through much of southern Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana, which is being ravaged by the illegal gold mining trade. Not only does he visit a remote Wild West-style mining town in Guyana where everything is paid for in pieces of gold, but he also joins a rebel fighter-turned-politician at his gold mining concession deep in the jungle of Suriname.

But he’s left shocked by the scale of the devastation the mining has had on the once lush forest. "It’s an apocalyptic hellhole frankly, it’s a total disaster zone," says Simon Reeve. "Illegal gold mining is now thought to be an even more lucrative business than the cocaine trade, so scenes like this are replicated across the Guiana Shield and into the vast Amazon basin, as men women and children tear into the earth of the lustrous yellow metal. But it’s also the only work in the area so people do whatever they can, whatever they have to."

With mining destroying the habitat of endangered sloths, Reeve also meets a woman who has dedicated her life to rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing more than a thousand sloths over the last decade. Meanwhile, in French Guiana he joins the French Foreign Legion on one of their dangerous missions to tackle the scourge illegal gold mining. But although they come across fresh footprints and a hurriedly discarded bag of gold, and even raid a newly built mine shaft, it’s soon clear the miners have managed to make their escape.

"It’s thought more than 400 million pounds worth of illegally mined gold is extracted from French Guiana each year," says Simon. "There are also now so many illegal gold mining operations throughout South America that in some areas they’ve become a greater cause of deforestation than logging and farming. The cumulative damage is astonishing, but although the Guiana Shield faces many threats, it’s still a vast, glorious green wilderness. Almost a fifth of the world’s tropical rainforest is in the Guiana Shield, along with a staggering 20 percent of the world’s fresh water. Hopefully, there’s still time to protect it from the ravages of deforestation.’"

Is there a trailer for South America With Simon Reeve?

