Spellbound: plot, voice cast, first look and everything we know

Spellbound is a Netflix animated movie that follows a princess on a quest to save her kingdom. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes star Rachel Zegler leads the cast, voicing a princess who must undertake a perilous journey to save her family.

Directed by Shrek’s Vicky Jenson, the film is also voiced by Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman, as the King and Queen of Lumbria — a kingdom under threat.

Here’s everything you need to know about Spellbound on Netflix…

The film Spellbound will premiere on Netflix later in 2024. As soon as we hear of a release date, we’ll let you know.

Spellbound plot

Spellbound follows the tenacious princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler), who is forced to go on a quest when a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Ellian is prepared to risk anything to save her family, the pretentious but kindly King and the fair and meticulous Queen, not to mention their kingdom which faces being split in two by the powers of light and dark. She must break the curse using her magical abilities, so sets off on a journey that sees her encounter some very strange and eccentric characters.

Spellbound voice cast

Spellbound has a great voice cast including Hunger Games actress Rachel Zegler who voices Princess Ellian while Nicole Kidman (Expats) is her mother Queen Ellsmere and Dune’s Javier Bardem is her father, King Solon. John Lithgow (The Crown, Killers of the Flower Moon) is a character called Minister Bolinar and Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is Minister Nazara Prone. Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Olga Merediz, Nick Drago and Vanessa Nichole round out the cast.

Princess Ellian in Spellbound is voiced by Rachel Zegler (above). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman voices Queen Ellsmere in Spellbound. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment. If one drops, we’ll add it to this page.