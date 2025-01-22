Star Trek: Section 31 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is back in action in the Star Trek Universe as Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31. The feature film is making its debut on Paramount Plus as the streaming platform boldly explores a very different branch of Starfleet.

Philippa Georgiou became a fan-favorite character in the Star Trek Universe after her debut in Star Trek: Discovery. Georgiou was introduced as the captain of the USS Shenzhou in the pilot episode and she also served as a mentor to Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham. As season 1 progressed, Yeoh ended up playing an alternate universe version of the character; instead of the noble starship captain, this version of Georgiou was the ruthless leader of the Terran Empire. Given her extensive experience with conquest, Georgiou ends up working for Starfleet's secretive Section 31.

Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Section 31.

Star Trek: Section 31 premieres Friday, January 24, on Paramount Plus. The movie will be available in the US and in all regions where Paramount Plus is available.

Star Trek: Section 31 plot

Here's the official premise of Star Trek: Section 31 from Paramount Plus:

"Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. "

Star Trek: Section 31 cast

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, now a member of Starfleet's secretive Section 31. Yeoh has enjoyed an incredible career with memorable performances in many shows and movies including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Brothers Sun and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Here is a list of the other cast members:

Omari Hardwick (Power) as Alok Sahar

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) as Quasi

Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim) as Zeph

Kacey Rohl (Hannibal) as Rachel Garrett

Sven Ruygrok (One Piece) as Fuzz

James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as San

Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) as Melle

Joe Pingue (The Expanse) as Dada Noe

Miku Martineau (Kate) as young Philippa Georgiou

Star Trek: Section 31 trailer

Ready to boldly go into this brand new Star Trek feature film? Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 below.