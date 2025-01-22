Star Trek: Section 31 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michelle Yeoh movie
Philippa Georgiou is back in an all-new feature film.
Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh is back in action in the Star Trek Universe as Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31. The feature film is making its debut on Paramount Plus as the streaming platform boldly explores a very different branch of Starfleet.
Philippa Georgiou became a fan-favorite character in the Star Trek Universe after her debut in Star Trek: Discovery. Georgiou was introduced as the captain of the USS Shenzhou in the pilot episode and she also served as a mentor to Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham. As season 1 progressed, Yeoh ended up playing an alternate universe version of the character; instead of the noble starship captain, this version of Georgiou was the ruthless leader of the Terran Empire. Given her extensive experience with conquest, Georgiou ends up working for Starfleet's secretive Section 31.
Here's everything we know about Star Trek: Section 31.
Star Trek: Section 31 release date
Star Trek: Section 31 premieres Friday, January 24, on Paramount Plus. The movie will be available in the US and in all regions where Paramount Plus is available.
You can choose one of the following subscription options below if you’re not a subscriber already, and there's a free trial of Paramount Plus if you want to learn more about the platform first. US subscribers can choose between an ad-supported and commercial-free option of the service.
Star Trek: Section 31 plot
Here's the official premise of Star Trek: Section 31 from Paramount Plus:
"Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past. "
Star Trek: Section 31 cast
Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou, now a member of Starfleet's secretive Section 31. Yeoh has enjoyed an incredible career with memorable performances in many shows and movies including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Witcher: Blood Origin, The Brothers Sun and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
Here is a list of the other cast members:
- Omari Hardwick (Power) as Alok Sahar
- Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) as Quasi
- Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim) as Zeph
- Kacey Rohl (Hannibal) as Rachel Garrett
- Sven Ruygrok (One Piece) as Fuzz
- James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as San
- Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) as Melle
- Joe Pingue (The Expanse) as Dada Noe
- Miku Martineau (Kate) as young Philippa Georgiou
Star Trek: Section 31 trailer
Ready to boldly go into this brand new Star Trek feature film? Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 below.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.