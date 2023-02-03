Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence — release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

Once again, Hulu provides its subscribers with another riveting docuseries, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. This true crime show follows in the footsteps of the streamer's most recent documentaries like Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story, God Forbid and Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons.

Now in terms of Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence, the series zeroes in on the story of Larry Ray and his sinister journey to become a cult leader of a group of young college students at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. Over the course of three episodes, viewers get to hear first-hand from his victims how Ray managed to manipulate them and force them into truly heinous acts.

For those not as familiar with the tale, you may be surprised to learn that the crimes are not that far in the annals of American history, as Ray was just sentenced this past January (opens in new tab) (he was given 60 years to serve in prison).

Here’s everything we know about Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence.

The three-part docuseries premieres in the US on Hulu on Thursday, February 9.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence trailer

The docuseries trailer is certainly one that captures your attention. Take a look at the video below.

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence premise

Here’s the official synopsis of Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence:

"With unprecedented access, Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. The series follows the story from the cult’s origins in 2010 on the Sarah Lawrence campus until its recent demise, when the last members find their own paths to survival."

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Image credit: Hulu)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence director

Zach Heinzerling directed Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. Heinzerling is an Oscar-nominated director who received the distinguished honor for the film Cutie and the Boxer. He’s also directed episodes of shows like Dirty Money, Black Gold and McCartney 3,2,1. Additionally, he’s had the privilege of directing a music video for none other than the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé.

How to watch Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence is a Hulu Original. Those interested in watching the show will need to have a subscription to the streaming service. Hulu currently offers an ad-supported and an ad-free subscription.

At present, we haven't heard official word as to when the series may debut in the UK. However, as more information becomes readily available to us, we can pass along the update.