God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty — release date, trailer and everything we know about the documentary

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty is a new Hulu documentary that shines a spotlight on the story that lit a match to Jerry Falwell Jr.’s reputation.

In 2020 as the world was dealing with COVID-19, former Liberty University president, Falwell Jr., was in the midst of his own crises. In August of that year, news stories began circulating about what was going on between him, his wife and Giancarlo Granda.

Granda told Reuters (opens in new tab) that he began having a sexual relationship with Falwell Jr.’s wife Becki when he was 20 years old back in 2012. To further complicate this bombshell revelation, Granda alleged that Falwell Jr. was on hand to witness the affair.

While extramarital events aren’t necessarily breaking news for everyone, for someone like Jerry Falwell Jr. and his family, who have built their careers on the notion of being straightlaced pillars of morality, this sordid tale put him on blast in conservative circles and cost him his job with the university.

With all of that said, here’s everything we know about God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty.

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty premieres on Tuesday, November 1, on Hulu in the US.

There is no official word as to when the documentary airs in the UK, but we imagine it will make its way to Disney Plus when it becomes available. Once more information is released, we’ll be sure to pass along the update.

What is God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty about?

Hulu describes the plot of the documentary as the following:

"In this revealing documentary, Giancarlo Granda, former pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel, shares the intimate details of his seven-year relationship with a charming older woman, Becki Falwell, and her husband, the Evangelical Trump stalwart Jerry Falwell Jr. Directed by Billy Corben, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty outlines Granda’s entanglement with the Falwell’s seemingly perfect lives and the overarching influence this affair had on a presidential election."

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty trailer

Check out the trailer for the new film. Who knew Trump’s presidency had ties to the Jerry Falwell Jr. scandal?

Who is the director of God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty?

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty was directed by Billy Corben. Corben is well-known for his work in the documentary genre having led behind the camera for Cocaine Cowboys, Cocaine Cowboys 2, Screwball, Magic City Hustle and a number of episodes of ESPN’s 30 for 30.

Corben not only serves as director for the new film, but he’s also a producer alongside super producer Adam McKay. McKay has been behind some recent big hits including Succession, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty and Don’t Look Up.