Street Food: USA — release date, trailer and everything we know

Street Food: USA will take us on a whistlestop tour of American street cuisine.

Street Food: USA sees the hit series from the creators of Chef's Table returning to serve up another look at the cuisine available on the sidewalk.

Street Food previously headed to Asia and Latin America to check out the types of food being served up in Japan, Mexico, Brazil and India, among many others.

In the latest edition of this Netflix docuseries, we'll be talking to the streets of six US cities to explore the unforgettable food that's being dished up across the States and discover the stories of the people dishing them up.

Street Food: USA — when is it out?

Street Food: USA will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on July 26, 2022. All six episodes will be available to watch when the show drops on the streaming platform.

Where are the Street Food team headed?

Instead of journeying across continents, the Street Food team will be journeying across the United States to sample the cuisine on offer.

Across the series, we'll be visiting Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, New York City, New Orleans, Louisiana, Oahu in Hawaii and Miami, Florida, where they'll be meeting the people who make street food and chatting to the many happy customers who enjoy it day in, day out.

Netflix's summary for the show reads: "Get a taste of the most beloved bites on American streets and, along the way, discover the wildly diverse real people behind the food."

Is there a Street Food: USA trailer?

Yes! The trailer for Street Food: USA sees one chef proclaiming that the best food is found on the street. From there, we meet heaps of hardworking chefs and happy customers sharing their passion for food. Halfway through, we also hear about the impact that COVID had on the food industry. And, of course, the trailer gives us a taste of some of the amazing food we'll be seeing on our screens. Check it out below:

Who directed Street Food: USA?

Street Food: USA has been helmed by a team of directors: Daniel Milder (Los Angeles, New York City), Tamara Rosenfeld (Portland, Oahu), Suzy Beck (New Orleans) and Mariano Carranza (Miami).

Executive Producers include Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried and David Gelb, with Dane Lillegard serving as co-executive producer. Ursula Collison and Drew Palombi produced the series.