‘Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure’: how it works, the challenges, and all you need to know about her new series

Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure sees the comedian and travel presenter immersing herself into the multi-million pound antiques industry, learning everything there is to know about the wonderful world of collectables. Over five episodes she will learn how to separate trash from treasure, spot the antiques of the future and make some much-needed cash for charity.

For a week Susan will be based at Hemswell in Lincolnshire – Europe’s biggest antiques centre – helping the nation buy, sell and restore their prized possessions and make some money in the high-stakes charity auction.

“I’m ready to blow the dust off some antiques and have a big adventure with the help of some new friends,” says Susan. “I may not be an expert but I’m enthusiastic with a lot to learn and I can’t wait for my crash course into the world of collectables. If nothing else we’ll have a lot of fun!”

So here's everything you need to know about Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure on Channel 5...

Although we do know that Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure will air early this year on Channel 5, there’s no official release date as yet. However what we do know is that the series is likely to be stripped across five nights. Watch this space and we’ll update you as soon as the start date is announced.

Is there a trailer for ‘Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure'?

Nothing has yet been released by Channel 5 for Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure, but if one drops we’ll post it on this page.

‘Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure’ — how it works

Susan will team up with antiques experts Natasha Raskin Sharp, Paul Martin and Danny Sebastian who will teach her how to make money out of collectibles. They will look at the antiques of the future, from trainers to VHS cassettes, and look through the hidden stashes of those who think they are sitting on a fortune. Susan will learn how to spot fakes and forgeries and then take to the rostrum at her own live charity auction – where members of the public can bid for some of the handpicked and restored antiques that have been featured in the series. Some of the treasures will have been chosen by Susan herself as she puts her newfound knowledge to the test. We will also see members of the public bringing in their cherished antiques to the daily Dealer’s Den for a valuation.

‘Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure’ episode guide

We will post an episode guide for Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure as the series gets up and running, so do take a look her when the time comes.

A brief guide to Susan Calman

Fun times in 'Susan Calman’s Christmas Cruising'. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Comedian, writer, presenter and actress Susan Calman has appeared in several TV series including Fresh Meat, Comedy Lab and Legit. She had roles in the series Rab C. Nesbitt as well as Tracey Ullman’s Show, Dead Boss and Home From Home. She’s fronted shows including Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out and Susan Calman’s Grand Week By the Sea. Last year she took over from Jane McDonald on the Cruising With… franchise, presenting Christmas Cruising with Susan Calman. She’s also presented on The One Show, Secret Scotland and The Great British Menu as well as appearing on numerous panel shows including QI, Have I Got News For You, House of Games and Celebrity Chase. In 2017 Susan took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnering Kevin Clifton. See their quickstep on the clip below...

Now she's hosting Susan Calman’s Antiques Adventure, and Dan Louw, Commissioning Editor for Channel 5 says, “We’re thrilled to be working with Susan again, and her foray into the world of antiques is sure to be hilarious, instructive and unpredictable.”

