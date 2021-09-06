‘Take A Hike’ on BBC2 — all you need to know about the new walking competition narrated by Rhod Gilbert

Take A Hike is a Come Dine With Me-style daytime series on BBC2 in which keen walkers compete to discover the best rambles the UK.

Each week in Take A Hike five walking enthusiasts will take it in turns to lead a hike, while the others rate the quality of the views, picnic and entertainment. The first week, battle commences in Devon with five super competitive locals hoping their corner of the county will help them win a £500 voucher for outdoor gear and a coveted golden walking stick.

"If there’s one thing we Brits love it’s a great walk and we all have our favourite," says comedian Rhod Gilbert, who narrates the show. "But this is a competition where five of the keenest hikers go toe-to-toe try to prove that their walk is better than their rivals. Across the week they’ll take it in turns to host the hike, but none of them will find out how they’ve scored until the final walk at the end of the week."

So here’s our guide to BBC2’s Take A Hike, meeting the first batch hikers hoping to take home the inaugural trekking trophy…

The 15-part series Take A Hike begins on BBC2 on Monday September 13 at 6.30pm. The 30 minute episodes then run subsequently at the same time, during the week, for the following three weeks. Episodes will also become available on streaming service BBCiPlayer.

Take A Hike on BBC2 — meet the hikers!

Here's our guide to Take A Hike's first week's hikers taking scenic walks around Devon...

Helen on Ilfracobe...

* The 63-year-old taxi driver kicks off the competition with a 5km walk along the coastal path of Ilfracombe, her home town. The ramble begins at the so-called Madonna’s Bra, the nickname for the local theatre, and ends with a kayaking experience at nearby Hele Bay. "Ilfracombe is my town and I love it," says Helen. "They’ll see beaches, rocks, history…the only thing that will go against me is if we get a foggy day, so I’ll just have to charm them with my personality!"

Julian on Lynmouth and Exmoor...

* Nature loving Julian started walking as part of his recovery from a brain tumour and is hoping to beat his fellow rivals to the prize with an 8km hike on Exmoor’s wild side, starting in Lynmouth. Along the way he treats his fellow walkers to some tree hugging, laughter meditation and a vegetarian pasta pesto picnic. "I think my walk will be the winner because the landscape is utterly beautiful and I’ll be a top guide," says Julian, a 29-year-old teaching assistant from Barnstaple. "I want people to have an experience of being in this wild space and it’s hopefully going to involve some giggles."

Rosie on the Teign river...

* Rosie, 29, guides the group 8km along the stunning River Teign estuary for her South Devon walk, which begins driving tractors and feeding lambs on her family’s smallholding. She also hopes to wow the competition with a beachside picnic lunch of her grandmother’s potato hash and a thrilling falconry finale. "My walk has amazing views and it’s all through farmland," says single mum Rosie. "Everyone’s lying when they say they don’t mind if they win because why would you not want to win? I’m very competitive and I think my walk will take a lot of beating."

Chaz on Dartmoor...

* Chaz, 48, is a local councillor and loves escaping from the pressures of life by hiking across Dartmoor’s wild moorland. But Dartmoor is famous for unpredictable weather and his 7km ramble, which takes in the famous Bellever Tor, is hampered by snow. So can his lunch of chickpea curry and a spot of Morris dancing save the day? "The food, the sights, the sounds and the scenery – that makes a good recipe for a walk. And the beauty of Dartmoor is its history, it’s a barren landscape," says Chaz, who lives in Plymouth. "Being a competitive person, I’d love to win this."

Colin on Dartmouth...

* Colin, a B&B owner from Paignton, is the last to show off his favourite ramble, which starts at Agatha Christie’s holiday home in Greenway, before meandering down to historic Dartmouth. There are stunning views of the Dart estuary, as well as some traditional welly wanging and a homemade Devonian cream tea. "If I was to describe myself I’d say I was flamboyant, quirky and a little bit eccentric," says Colin, 65. "Walking is a great form of exercise, it stimulates your mind, frees up your soul, and my walk’s got a little bit of everything!"

There's an Exmoor ramble in Take A Hike. (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a Take A Hike trailer?

The BBC haven’t yet released a Take A Hike trailer, but we’ll be sure to post if they do.