Tales of the Jedi: episodes, trailer, cast and all we know about the animated Star Wars series

Its no secret that some of the best Star Wars content to come out in years has been in animated form, the style that the new Disney Plus series Tales of the Jedi arrives in. From Clone Wars to Rebels to Star Wars: Visions, the section of the Star Wars galaxy carved out by Dave Filoni has been heralded by fans and made its way firmly into the canon.

Now, Tales of the Jedi has added more chapters and revelations for two of the most celebrated figures in Star Wars mythos: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.

Here is everything you need to know about Tales of the Jedi.

Tales of the Jedi is now available to watch on Disney Plus, as all six episodes of the animated micro-series dropped simultaneously on October 26.

We're describing the series as "micro" as each episode is about 15-18 minutes long.

Tales of the Jedi plot

Tales of the Jedi centers on two stories. Three episodes chronicle Dooku’s fall from Jedi to Sith, while the other three focus on Ashoka’s journey from Jedi to rebel. Here is the official synopsis:

"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is an anthology of six all-new animated shorts produced by Lucasfilm Animation and created by Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels). Based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas, the series is set during the prequel era and spotlights important moments in the lives of fan-favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Jedi-turned-Sith Lord Count Dooku as they embark on respective paths toward heroism and villainy."

(Image credit: ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.)

Tales of the Jedi episodes

Here are the synopses for each of the six Tales of the Jedi episodes:

Tales of the Jedi episode 1, "Life and Death"

"A child goes through a rite of passage with unexpected results."

Tales of the Jedi episode 2, "Justice"

"Two Jedi are dispatched to resolve a hostage situation on a distant planet."

Tales of the Jedi episode 3, "Choices"

"Jedi Knights investigate the mysterious death of one of their own."

Tales of the Jedi episode 4, "The Sith Lord"

"A Jedi master makes a troubling discovery."

Tales of the Jedi episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect"

"A Jedi Padawan is given a seemingly impossible exercise."

Tales of the Jedi episode 6, "Resolve"

"A former Jedi is faced with the truth that they cannot be something they are not."

Tales of the Jedi Trailer

The first trailer for Tales of the Jedi dropped September 10, shortly following its debut at Disney’s D23 Expo. It was well received by fan, giving them a glimpse of Ahsoka as a baby, a young Qui-Gon Jinn and even Yaddle. You can view the trailer right here:

Tales of the Jedi cast

Tales of the Jedi brings back a large amount of fan favorite voice stars from Clone Wars and Rebels. Here who is voicing the key characters in the series:

Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Corey Burton as Count Dooku

Janina Gavankar as Pav-ti

Micheal Richardson as young Qui-Gon Jinn

TC Carson as Mace Windu

Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Phil Lamarr as Bail Organa

Clancy Brown as Inquisitor

Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker

James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

How to watch Tales of the Jedi

As previously stated, all six episodes of Tales of the Jedi are now available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. You can sign up for Disney Plus as a standalone service, through the Disney Bundle or with Hulu with Live TV.