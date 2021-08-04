‘Team GB Homecoming Concert’ — air date, stars, performances and everything you need to know

To celebrate Team GB’s return from the 2020 Olympic Games, BBC One will be broadcasting a Team GB Homecoming Concert, staged by The National Lottery that will bring the country together in welcoming back our powerful athletes from Tokyo. The grand show will have an epic line-up of British artists performing the very best live music and entertainment as we’ve never seen before.

Due to the pandemic, Team GB’s athletes will not have the usual opportunity to attend the Closing Ceremony in Tokyo, so the concert will be a heart-warming moment to reunite the Olympians with friends, family and the nation for the first time in front of a live audience of 8,000 people at The SSE Arena in Wembley. Key workers have also been gifted tickets to thank them for all their incredible hard work throughout the pandemic.

We’re in for a spellbinding show full of entertainment as it will be set against a backdrop of magical and captivating moments from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, giving the athletes and the public the opportunity to relive some of Team GB’s best moments. We’re also in for another treat as there will be exclusive interviews and highlights from Team GB about their time and experiences in Tokyo.

Here's everything you need to know...

When is Team GB Homecoming Concert on?

Team GB Homecoming Concert will be on BBC1 on Sunday 15 August at 7:30pm. It can also be watched via BBC iPlayer.

Who will be performing at Team GB Homecoming Concert?

The concert will be presented by BBC Radio 1 hosts Greg James and Clara Amfo.

Clara was ecstatic to be hosting the event, telling the BBC: “It would be an understatement to say that the road to Tokyo 2020 has not been easy for Team GB, but their dedication and passion to the sports they love has been nothing short of inspiring!

I am so honoured to be hosting the Team GB Homecoming Concert by The National Lottery with Greg, on what promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration and love! Every single athlete deserves the very best homecoming and what better place than Wembley with these world-class artists!”

Nile Rodgers, the legendary Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame and Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, multi award-winning composer, producer arranger, and guitarist, with his group Chic, will be performing their famous song Good Times, along with special guest and fellow Ivor Novello winner Laura Mvula.

There will also be an extraordinary and fully immersive performance from English National Ballet, with artist Anne-Marie, Yungblud will be singing the iconic song Heroes by David Bowie in collaboration with the dance-circus company Motionhouse, and the inspirational Chickenshed theatre will be joining the show to entertain the nation. Laura Mvula will also be singing a solo to the backdrop of Rambert Dance Company, a leading British dance company.

Other artists joining the huge celebration are Rag’n’Bone Man, Bastille, Griff and The Spirituals Choir.

Further information regarding additional artists and details of the performances will be announced prior to the show.

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer out yet for this spectacular concert, but when one has been released we will update this page.