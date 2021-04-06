Temple Season 2: Release date, trailer, plot and everything you need to know

Mark Strong returns for a second series of this medical thriller set in London.

Temple Season 2 will be hitting our screens very soon and we couldn't be more excited about the return of Sky One's medical drama, which will be available to watch on Spectrum in America.

The drama sees Mark Strong play surgeon Daniel Milton, who tries to keep his wife alive by setting up an illegal clinic below London's Temple tube station.

All our favourite cast members from the first series are due to return, with some new faces joining the show and there's even a trailer to enjoy! Here's everything we know about the hit British drama...

Filming on the second season was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but filming finally began last August and the new series will be hitting our screens later in 2021.

Sky haven't confirmed an official release date yet, but there are rumours it could drop in September of this year, which would be two years after the show premiered.

Spectrum has picked up Temple as a Spectrum Original in the US. Any customer with a Spectrum TV plan has access to Spectrum's on-demand library of premium exclusives which currently includes Temple, Curfew and L.A.'s Finest.

Currently, Spectrum TV packages start from $44.99 a month, and you can head over to Spectrum.com for more details!

Temple Season 2 cast

Mark Strong will return as Daniel Milton, Carice van Houten reprises her role as medical researcher Anna Willems, Daniel Mays is back as Daniel's friend, transport network worker Lee Simmons, Catherine McCormack returns as Daniel's wife Beth and Lily Newmark plays Daniel's daughter Eve once again. Ryan McKen and Tobi King Bakar will also be back for the second series.

Daniel Mays plays transport network worker, Lee Simmons. (Image credit: Sky)

There will also be a few new characters on the scene, with Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man and Notting Hill) joining as a “dubious and deeply unpredictable medical fixer” called Gubby and Michael Smiley (Kill List) playing his “poetic but frequently inebriated assistant” Dermot.

Ruthxjiah Bellenea (The Last Tree), Mandeep Dhillon (After Life), Jamie Michie (Game of Thrones), Will Keen (His Dark Materials) and Gbemisola Ikumelo (Brain in Gear) will also be joining.

“We are delighted to welcome all the new members of the cast to Temple season two as we take the show on an exciting ride into uncharted territory," says Mark Strong.

“With Rhys Ifans who comes on board as Daniel’s sometimes co-conspirator and nemesis, Michael Smiley who plays his unlikely collaborator and Ruthxjiah Bellenea who inspires Lee to take action, we look forward to taking the show to the next level."

Carice Van Houten plays medical researcher and Beth's friend, Anna Willems. (Image credit: Sky)

Temple Season 2 plot

A Sky synopsis reads...

"In the first series, Daniel just about kept the plates in the air as he looked after his wife, Beth, in an illicit clinic underneath Temple tube station. But now everything comes crashing down as Beth wakes from her coma and demands answers.

"Eve wants to know why her parents have been lying to her, Lee joins forces with a charismatic activist and Anna is desperate to make something positive out of the situation."

Temple Season 2 trailer

The trailer for the second series is available online now, check it out here...