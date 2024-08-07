The Answer Run: release date, host, how it works and everything we know

The Answer Run is a new BBC One quiz show hosted by Jason Manford. The twist in this daytime series is that it gives the contestants the answers, they just need to take a 50/50 go at choosing the right one. So the option for a question might be Tom or Jerry? Or Messi or Ronaldo? Or EastEnders or Coronation Street?

In each of the upcoming 25 episodes, three pairs of contestants compete whizzing their way through the fact-paced general knowledge questions.

Talking about why he wanted to host the show, Jason said: "I love presenting, as well as my acting and theatre work presenting is something I've always enjoyed so when The Answer Run knocked on my door I couldn't pass it up. We filmed the show in Glasgow earlier this year and it's such a great city and I got to work with such a great team. The contestants really are the stars of the show though."

Here's everything we know…

The Answer Run begins on Monday August 19 at 4.30 pm on BBC One. It's being shown daily that week at 4.30 pm each day.

How does The Answer Run work?

So Jason Manford explains: "It's such a really simple format which is what makes it perfect for those at home to play along with. There's two answers in each category then the question is asked and the players have to decide which answer to go with. For example if the answers were Birds or Bees, the question could be…'the famous emblem of the city of Manchester is…?'. Obviously it's a bee! And I really should know that one!"

The game starts with three sets of contestants which is reduced to one pair for The Final Run, where they hope to win the money they've banked throughout the show. And that's it!

Giving us a feel of what happens, Jason adds: "Well I wouldn’t want to give any spoilers but there were some really gutting moments where the players had built up their cash pot to a considerable amount only to lose it all in the final round. That’s never nice for any of us.

"But on the flip side there were pairs who walked away with really decent sums of money and you just know that that money was going to go towards something really special."

Where is The Answer Run filmed?

The Answer Run was filmed in Glasgow.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!