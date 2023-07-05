The Ashley Madison Affair: release date and everything to know about the documentary

ABC News Studios and Hulu are diving into one of the most salacious scandals in recent memory with The Ashley Madison Affair. This is the tale of the online dating site famous for helping members set up extramarital affairs that was eventually taken down by hackers who revealed the site's clients.

From Vatican officials to a member of the Duggar family, the world was stunned to see the names of people tied to the infamous dating site. As a result, families were upended, marriages were ruined and lives were lost.

This docu-series paints a picture of the Ashley Madison site and the team of hackers that brought it down, and the chaos left in its wake.

Here's everything we know about The Ashley Madison Affair docu-series coming to Hulu.

The Ashley Madison Affair is a three-part docu-series that premieres Friday, July 7, on Hulu. In the past, Hulu has released all episodes of its docu-series on release day so it's a safe bet that all three episodes will be available to stream on the day of its release.

There's no word yet about a premiere date in the UK, but as soon as we hear of one, we'll let you know.

The Ashley Madison Affair plot

Here's the official plot of The Ashley Madison Affair from Hulu:

"The Ashley Madison Affair, a three-part, explosive docu-series exploring the unbelievable rise and fall of the scandalous and notorious dating platform Ashley Madison. As internet dating began to take off in the early 2000s, one dating site catering to extramarital affairs violated all conventions. This series explores the shameless marketing tactics that not only caught the attention of its intended audience but also a group of hackers known as The Impact Team. The docu-series tells the story of the hackers’ unmet demand, a data breach and the catastrophic fallout. Upon the exposé-style demise of Ashley Madison, the public soon discovered that perhaps the site’s unfaithful users were not the only ones with a secret."

The Ashley Madison Affair trailer

If you're wondering what to expect in this eye-opening docu-series, the trailer for The Ashley Madison Affair gives us a taste of what's to come and it's nothing short of explosive. Take a look below:

How to watch The Ashley Madison Affair

The Ashley Madison Affair is an ABC News Studios production that will air exclusively on Hulu as a Hulu original. If you need to subscribe to Hulu you can choose between a standalone Hulu monthly plan, the Hulu Plus with Live TV package or the Disney Plus Bundle, depending on your needs.