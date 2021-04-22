'The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship' — everything you need to know

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship is a brand new BBC documentary centred on Britney Spears' hugely controversial conservatorship.

This is yet another feature tackling Britney Spears' life since her conservatorship was put in place in 2008, in line with the New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears and Erin Lee Carr’s Britney documentary in development at Netflix.

Here's everything you need to know about The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship!

When is The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship on TV?

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from May 1, and will air on BBC2 on May 5, 2021 at 9pm.

Who is presenting The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship?

Broadcaster and journalist Mobeen Azhar is on presenting duties. Mobeen has worked for several major outlets including the BBC, The Guardian, PBS, Channel 4 and Rolling Stone.

Previous shows he has worked on include Muslims Like Us (which won a BAFTA for Best Reality and Constructed Factual), Generation Jihad, Panorama: The Secret Drone War, and Hometown: A Killing.

Mobeen said: “I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship. I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who’ve had a front row seat in Britney’s life."

What will happen in The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship?

Filmed in Autumn 2020, The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship follows Mobeen as he journeys from Kentwood, Louisiana (Britney’s hometown) to Los Angeles. On the way, he will meet members of the #FreeBritney movement to try to get to the bottom of why Britney Spears means so much to them.

He'll also be interviewing a range of people on the issue with a view of getting both sides of the story. According to Metro, Mobeen's interviews include: Britney's make-up artist Billy Brasfield, her former choreographer Brian Friedman, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton and lawyer Lisa MacCarley.

Mobeen added: "This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships."