'The Beaker Girls' — release date news, cast, plot and more

The Beaker Girls is a new CBBC series following an adult Tracy Beaker and her daughter Jess, who is book-smart, sassy, and surprisingly tough. The two of them are now running the "Dumping Ground" junk shop in the quirky seaside town of Cooksea, named after the fictional care home where Tracy Beaker lived in the original series.

This series follows on from the spin-off My Mum Tracy Beaker, which set a new record as CBBC’s most successful launch ever. So fans who want to see more of Tracy and Jess will be happy to know a new five-part series is on its way.

Tali Walters, Genre Lead, BBC Children's In-house Drama, said: "The Beaker Girls promises to touch the hearts of our audiences and we’re tremendously excited to work with such a talented cast and crew to bring this captivating mother and daughter back to the screen and unveil their next chapter."

Here's everything we know so far...

There's no confirmed release date for this series yet, but previous series of Tracy Beaker are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the meantime.

What is the plot of The Beaker Girls?

While running a junk shop together, their idyllic life is complicated when Jordan, a runaway teen who has been repeatedly failed by the care system enters the scene. Tracy’s contemplates becoming a foster parent, but will Jess be able to accept this and share her mum with someone else?

In My Mum Tracy Beaker, viewers saw how close Jess and Tracy were and how protective they could be of each other, so no doubt the duo will clash over new arrival Jordan. They've already clashed over Tracy's romance with footballer Sean Godfrey, so Jess' jealousy might get the better of her once again.

#BeakerIsBack! My Mum Tracy Beaker sets new record as @CBBC's most successful programme launch ever with 2.1m streams on @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/LOpcuXA2PH pic.twitter.com/CJEArHCbtlFebruary 15, 2021 See more

Who's in the cast?

Dani Harmer and Emma Maggie Davies are joined by Jordan Duvigneau as footballer Sean Godfrey, Lisa Coleman as Tracy's adoptive mum Cam, Montana Thompson as Justine Littlewood, and Danielle Henry as Mary, alongside newcomer Chi-Megan Ennis McLean as Jordan and Alibe Parsons as junk shop owner, Flo.

We'll let you know if any more people are added to the cast list before the series is released.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but we'll let you know when one's released!