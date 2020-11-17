The best holiday movies and shows on Disney Plus
It's that time of year again.
Disney Plus holiday shows are a plenty in 2020. Same goes for movies. That's in no small part to Disney+ being home to not just Disney content, but also Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, National Geographic, and more.
And that "more" is doing a lot of work — Disney also has the rights to the entire Simpsons catalog, for example, which gets its own section below in the list of the best holiday movies and shows available on Disney+.
The holiday season also makes now the perfect time to give Disney+ a shot. We're in the middle of a new season of The Mandalorian, which has been the tentpole new series for Disney+, but it's really just scratching the surface if you're looking for something new.
But right now is all about the holidays. So hit up the list below and get your family-friendly spirit on.
Disney+ runs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. But if you're really serious, you should check out the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 a month that gets you all three of those services — effectively getting you three for the price of two.
The best Disney+ holiday originals
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- Godmothered (Dec. 4)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Dec. 11)
- On Pointe (Dec. 18)
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log (Dec. 18)
The best Disney+ holiday movies
- Big (Dec. 4)
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Dec. 4)
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Search for Santa Paws
- One Magic Christmas
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- Babes in Toyland
- ‘Twas the Night
- The Christmas Star
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
The best Simpsons Christmas episodes
- Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire (S1E1)
- Marge Be Not Proud (S7E11)
- Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (S9E10)
- Grift of the Magi (S11E9)
- Skinner's Sense of Snow (S12E8)
- She of Little Faith (S13E6)
- Tis The Fifteenth Season (S15E7)
- Simpsons Christmas Stories (S17E9)
- Kill Gil, Volumes I & II (S18E9)
- The Burns and the Bees (S20E9)
- The Fight Before Christmas (S22E8)
- Holidays of Future Passed (S23E9)
- White Christmas Blues (S25E8)
- I Won't Be Home for Christmas (S26E9)
- The Nightmare After Krustmas (S28E10)
- Tis the 30th Season (S30E10)
- Bobby, It’s Cold Outside (S31E10)
The best holiday TV episodes on Disney+
- That’s So Raven – Escape Clause (S1 E19)
- Even Stevens – Heck of a Hanukkah (S1 E15)
- Kim Possible – A Very Possible Christmas (S2 E13)
- The Proud Family – Seven Days of Kwanzaa (S1 E11)
- Suite Life of Zack and Cody – Christmas at the Tipton (S1 E21)
- Girl Meets World – Girl Meets Home for the Holidays (S1 E16)
- Sonny with a Chance – A So Random Holiday Special (S2 E22)
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.