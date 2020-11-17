The best holiday movies and shows on Disney Plus

Disney Plus holiday shows are a plenty in 2020. Same goes for movies. That's in no small part to Disney+ being home to not just Disney content, but also Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, National Geographic, and more.

And that "more" is doing a lot of work — Disney also has the rights to the entire Simpsons catalog, for example, which gets its own section below in the list of the best holiday movies and shows available on Disney+.

The holiday season also makes now the perfect time to give Disney+ a shot. We're in the middle of a new season of The Mandalorian, which has been the tentpole new series for Disney+, but it's really just scratching the surface if you're looking for something new.

But right now is all about the holidays. So hit up the list below and get your family-friendly spirit on.

Disney+ runs $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. But if you're really serious, you should check out the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle for $12.99 a month that gets you all three of those services — effectively getting you three for the price of two.

The best Disney+ holiday originals

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Once Upon a Snowman

Noelle

Godmothered (Dec. 4)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special (Dec. 11)

On Pointe (Dec. 18)

Arendelle Castle Yule Log (Dec. 18)

The best Disney+ holiday movies

Big (Dec. 4)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (Dec. 4)

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

Frozen

Frozen 2

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

A Christmas Carol (2009)

Mickey's A Christmas Carol

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Santa Paws 2

Miracle on 34th Street

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Santa Buddies

The Ultimate Christmas Present

The Search for Santa Paws

One Magic Christmas

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

Babes in Toyland

‘Twas the Night

The Christmas Star

Full-Court Miracle

12 Dates of Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

The best Simpsons Christmas episodes

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire (S1E1)

Marge Be Not Proud (S7E11)

Miracle on Evergreen Terrace (S9E10)

Grift of the Magi (S11E9)

Skinner's Sense of Snow (S12E8)

She of Little Faith (S13E6)

Tis The Fifteenth Season (S15E7)

Simpsons Christmas Stories (S17E9)

Kill Gil, Volumes I & II (S18E9)

The Burns and the Bees (S20E9)

The Fight Before Christmas (S22E8)

Holidays of Future Passed (S23E9)

White Christmas Blues (S25E8)

I Won't Be Home for Christmas (S26E9)

The Nightmare After Krustmas (S28E10)

Tis the 30th Season (S30E10)

Bobby, It’s Cold Outside (S31E10)

The best holiday TV episodes on Disney+