The Chris McCausland Show: release date, guests and everything we know

Comedian Chris McCausland has his own ITV1 show which has been inspirationally called The Chris McCausland Show. It must have taken the makers ages to come up with that title!

The 47-year-old star has been a regular on panel shows such as QI and Would I Lie to You? and he also turned up in an episode of Not Going Out. His early morning show is part of a new ITV weekend line-up which also includes Jimmy and Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast, which sees farmer Jimmy Doherty team up with chef Shivi Ramoutar.

Teasing Chris's show, ITV says: "This 11-episode series will feature a brilliant line-up of celebrity guests and will be packed with humour, insights and inevitable shenanigans. Chris will immerse his guests in his audio world with interactive games that will have viewers of all ages laughing and playing along at home. And to top it all off, he'll have live acoustic performances that will be the soundtrack of your weekend."

Chris guesting in Not Going Out (Image credit: BBC/Avalon/Pete Dadds)

The Chris McCausland Show starts on ITV1 on Saturday June 29 at 8.25 am. The first episode runs for an hour.

Who are the guests?

Chris is joined on the first edition by comedy actor Paul Whitehouse and actress and writer Donna Preston.

More about Chris

Chris originally worked as a web developer before losing his sight and starting a stand-up career during his 20s. Asked about how the blind community has reacted to his success in an interview with The Guardian, he replied: "It's all been very positive. My attitude has always been to represent by not banging you over the head. I think the best way to represent a disability is to make people forget about it whenever possible. It’s always part of you.

"People are interested, you let them in and laugh about it. But if you can do a show where, say, 80% of it isn’t about being blind, that makes it more impactful and funnier when you do talk about it. I believe in representation within the mainstream. Integration rather than segregation. Don't have a sketch show with five disabled comedians. Take those five disabled comedians and put them in five different shows. That's the more powerful way.”

What else is Chris working on?

Chris is starring with Lee Mack in a Christmas special for Sky called Bad Tidings. The pair play warring neighbours who become unlikely heroes when they save their street from burglars. It is written by Chris and Ghosts stars, Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas. Chris said: "Talk about a back of an envelope idea that has got out of hand, we are now making a Christmas comedy film and it's going to be awesome. I can't wait to get up to some hilarious mayhem with Lee and bring some festive spirit into people's living rooms this Christmas!"