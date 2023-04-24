The Curse season 2: release date, trailer, plot, cast and everything we know

We can't wait to go on the run in Spain when The Curse season 2 comes to Channel 4!

Created by the combined multi-BAFTA award-winning partnership of Tom Davis and director James De Frond (Murder in Successville, King Gary), along with Steve Stamp, Allan Mustafa, Hugo Chegwin (People Just Do Nothing) and Emer Kenny (Pramface), the comedy crime caper proved a cult hit with viewers last year.

Set in 1985 — around 18 months after his gang accidentally pulled off the biggest gold heist in history — the new six-part series finds Albert Fantoni (Mustafa) living on the infamous Costa Del Crime.

He and his wife Natasha (Emer Kenny) have used their loot to invest in a hotel and restaurant business, yet they’re not the only criminals taking advantage of a lack of extradition laws between Spain and Britain at this time.

"There’s a real Wild West vibe to the whole place, which was great fun to explore," says Allan Mustafa, who played MC Grindah in BAFTA-winning comedy People Just Do Nothing.

"We’re just really glad we got to come back for another series and after the BBC did a drama on the Brinks-mat robbery, it’s like we’re pioneers of the 1980s style show - which feels great!"

Here's everything we know about The Curse season 2...

The Curse season 2 premieres on Channel 4 with a double-bill on Thursday, 27 April at 10 pm.

The six-part series will continue every Thursday, but all six episodes will be available online on Channel 4 following the broadcast of the first two episodes.

You can stream The Curse season 1 on Channel 4 now...

Is there a trailer for The Curse season 2?

There sure is, check it out here...

The Curse season 2 plot — what happens?

An official synopsis from Channel 4 reads...

"The second season of The Curse joins the gang eighteen months on from the dramatic airport escape, arrest, and murderous ending of the season one finale. It’s 1985 with Albert (Allan Mustafa), Tash (Emer Kenny) and Sidney (Steve Stamp) now residing in the sunny Costa Del Sol, recently dubbed the Costa Del Crime, a safe haven for UK criminals during this period due to the lack of extradition treaty between British and Spanish governments meaning they were totally untouchable. Albert and Tash have invested the money from the gold in a dream restaurant and hotel business, whilst Sidney under the new alias ‘Andrew’ runs a bar on the beach.

"Meanwhile, Big Mick (Tom Davis) is in prison awaiting trial, very much enjoying the fame that follows now being officially associated with the biggest gold heist in history and Phil ‘The Captain’ Pocket (Hugo Chegwin) is dead. In the shadows, frustrated Detectives Saunders and Thread, who are powerless to make arrests, have no choice but to go deep undercover in Spain to gather evidence on the whereabouts of the golden haul.

"What becomes quickly evident is that Spain isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. The stakes are higher, the gangsters are scarier, and the vultures are beginning to circle. Behind the cocktails around the pool and the paradise façade the calamitous gang have very much got out of the frying pan and into the fire. The Curse takes hold in the Spanish heat and it’s a guessing game who will get out alive!"

Tom Davis on Big Mick's accent...

Big Mick's distinctive accent was one of the highlights of the first season, with the Head of Channel 4, Ian Katz, asking Tom Davis to replicate it during the Comedy Awards.

"I love playing Big Mick, he’s such a fun character," says Tom Davis.

"A lot of people ask me to do his voice when I’m out and about, which is nice, but I have to be careful where I do it — because it’s a lot more crude than you might like, especially if you’re in a nice restaurant!"

The Curse season 2 cast — who's in it?

All our old favourites from the first season will be back, including...