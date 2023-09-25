The $100,000 Pyramid season 7: release date, host and everything we know about the game show

ABC is game-show central for the 2023 fall TV season, with The $100,000 Pyramid season 7 just one of many fan-favorite game shows airing on the network.

The classic game show dates all the way back to 1973, when it was The $10,000 Pyramid, and has run on and off of daytime and primetime TV for the last 50 years. This latest iteration has been running since 2016.

Here is everything that you need to know about this latest season of The $100,000 Pyramid.

The games begin on Wednesday, September 27, when The $100,000 Pyramid premieres at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. In the first episode, the participating celebrities include Tiffany Haddish, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Wayne Brady and Joel Kim Booster.

It shares the night with celebrity editions of two other popular game shows, Celebrity Jeopardy! season 2 and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 4.

The $100,000 Pyramid host

NFL Hall of Famer and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has been the host of The $100,000 Pyramid since it returned to TV in 2016.

Strahan's football career was played entirely with the New York Giants, where he won a Super Bowl and set numerous defensive records. Pretty much immediately after he retired he made his way to TV, doing pre- and post-game analysis and, for a time, serving as the co-host with Kelly Ripa on what was then called Live with Kelly and Michael.

The $100,000 Pyramid format

While the prize money for The $100,000 Pyramid has changed over the years, the basic format has not.

To start, there are two teams that are competing in each game. Celebrities are paired with contestants as they try to guess a series of words that relate to six different categories arranged in a pyramid on the big board. When one team selects the category, one member is given the answer and must give clues to have their teammate guess it without saying the actual answer. Players can pass on any answer if they're stuck. One point is awarded for each correct answer. Typically, each category features seven clues. Each team alternates playing a category until all are played. Also, each round alternates who is giving the clues, the celebrity or the contestant.

The team with the highest score then moves on to the Winner's Circle. There, the team has 60 seconds to try and guess all six categories based on the given clues, with only one player giving the clues and the other guessing. Answers don't have to be exact, just include a keyword (i.e., for a category like "Things that Clean," most answers with "clean" would be accepted). The contestant receives prize money for each category successfully guessed, winning the grand prize if they get all six.

How to watch The $100,000 Pyramid

The $100,000 Pyramid airs on ABC, which you automatically get with a traditional cable service, for free over-the-air with a TV antenna or can watch on live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you miss the live airing of the episode, you can watch on-demand the next day on Hulu or on ABC.com if you have a subscription service that carries ABC.