The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023: release date, celebs and all we know
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 is here with a host of famous faces entering the tent.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 will soon be on Channel 4 with another batch of stars ready to show off their baking prowess.
Exacting judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith will be casting their beady eyes over the offerings of 20 more celebrities as they try to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.
Here’s everything you need to know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023…
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 — release date
The five-part season will air later this year on Channel 4 and we will pop the release date up here as soon as it is announced.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 — who will be taking part?
In each episode, four celebrities will compete for the coveted Star Baker apron:
Friends star David Schwimmer will be heading into the tent along with comic and Big Gary star Tom Davis, Starstruck’s Rose Matafeo and Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson.
The Repair’s Shop’s Jay Blades will also take part, as will comic and Loose Women star Judi Love, comedian Mike Wozniak and Dragons’ Den’s Deborah Meaden.
TV host AJ Odudu will compete, and look out for ex-TOWIE star Gemma Collins, comedian and The Witchfinder actor Tim Key and actor Jessica Hynes too.
Presenter Paddy McGuinness will also be firing up his food mixer along with Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, comic and Cheat host Ellie Taylor and The Inbetweeners’ and Fresh Meat's Joe Thomas.
Meanwhile, Olympic diver Tom Daley will be taking the plunge as well as actor David Morrissey, comic and Meet the Richardsons’ Lucy Beaumont and DJ Adele Roberts.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 — what else has been revealed?
As the famous faces try to win over Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith with their Signature, Technical and Showstopper bakes, hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas will also be returning. But this will be Matt’s final time in the tent as he is bowing out before the next season of The Great British Bake Off later this year.
"Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects," he said.
"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2023 — is there a trailer?
Not yet, but we will put it up here when one is released.
To support Stand Up To Cancer, visit su2c.org.uk
Caren has been a journalist specializing in TV for almost two decades and is a Senior Features Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and What’s On TV magazines and she also writes for What to Watch.
Over the years, she has spent many a day in a muddy field or an on-set catering bus chatting to numerous stars on location including the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Suranne Jones, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi as well as Hollywood actors such as Glenn Close and Kiefer Sutherland.
Caren will happily sit down and watch any kind of telly (well, maybe not sci-fi!), but she particularly loves period dramas like Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and The Crown and she’s also a big fan of juicy crime thrillers from Line of Duty to Poirot.
In her spare time, Caren enjoys going to the cinema and theatre or curling up with a good book.
