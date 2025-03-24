The Rehearsal season 2: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about Nathan Fielder comedy

Fielder's hit series returns.

Nathan Fielder standing in key art for The Rehearsal season 2
Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal (Image credit: John P. Johnson/HBO)

Docu-comedies have provided quite the must-watch experience in recent years, with a recent example being The Curse. Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal season 2 comes to continue the trend.

The first season of The Rehearsal debuted in 2022 to much fanfare among critics. In fact, the first season is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 95%. So if you’re someone who hasn’t tuned into the show, you may want to put it on your must-watch list and prepare for the brand-new episodes.

Here’s everything we know about The Rehearsal season 2.

The Rehearsal season 2 release date

The Rehearsal kicks off its six-episode season 2 on Sunday, April 20, on HBO at 10:30 pm ET/PT. The season premiere also becomes available on Max at 10:30 pm ET. At the moment, we don’t have information about a UK release date, but once we have more we’ll pass along the update.

The Rehearsal is an HBO original, so those in the US need a subscription to the premium channel to watch the show live on TV. The series also streams on Max.

The Rehearsal season 2 plot

Nathan Fielder standing outside in The Rehearsal

Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal (Image credit: HBO)

Here is an official synopsis of the second season:

"The Rehearsal follows one man’s journey to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder helps ordinary people prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design.

"In season two, the urgency of Fielder’s project grows as he decides to put his resources toward an issue that affects us all."

The Rehearsal season 2 cast

As previously mentioned, Nathan Fielder headlines the series, in addition to being the writer, director and executive producer. Fielder is a familiar face in Hollywood having been spotted in projects like The Curse, Nathan for You, The Disaster Artist and The League. He’s also earned Primetime Emmy nominations for How to with John Wilson and Who Is America?

The Rehearsal season 2 trailer

A trailer has not yet been released for the new season, but HBO has debuted a teaser clip. Check out the video below.

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

