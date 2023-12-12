The Repair Shop At Christmas 2023: release date, fixes and everything we know

The barn's had a festive makeover for The Repair Shop at Christmas 2023.

The Repair Shop At Christmas 2023 is throwing the barn doors open for another round of festive fixes this December in what's sure to be a heartfelt Christmas TV highlight.

Once again, Jay Blades and the rest of The Repair Shop team will be doing their best impression of Santa's elves. The workshop's been decorated for the festive season, and a handful of guests have brought in some Christmassy treasures that have seen better days.

Here's everything we know about The Repair Shop At Christmas 2023 right now...

Santa's little helpers! Jay Blades and The Repair Shop team. (Image credit: BBC/Ricochet/Cody Burridge)

The Repair Shop At Christmas 2023 has a prime slot as part of the BBC's Christmas TV lineup; it's set to air on BBC One on Christmas Eve at 8 pm.

If you're not able to tune in at 8 pm, you'll be able to stream The Repair Shop Christmas Special 2023 on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

If you can't get enough of The Repair Shop, you'll be pleased to know that new episodes of the regular series will also air on Wednesday, December 27 and January 3 at 8 pm on BBC One.

What items will they be fixing in The Repair Shop At Christmas 2023?

Mark Stuckey, Jo Thomas, Jay Blades and Jo's record player. (Image credit: BBC/Ricochet)

The Repair Shop team will be working hard to restore four treasured festive items this year. Our expert craftspeople will be tackling a mechanical Christmas cake, a record player, some 100-year-old paper Father Christmas decorations, and a steel-pan drum that's seen better days.

As anyone who's ever tuned into The Repair Shop before will know, these treasured items so often have an emotional story behind how they were acquired, and this year's no different.

The beautiful wooden record player (seen above) was given to Jo Thomas by her 11-year-old son, Ben, on Christmas Day in 2005, just a few days before he died of bone cancer. And whilst the turntable no longer rotates, expert Mark Stuckey will be working his magic to get the thing working once again.

Steven Roy Alvey (centre) is bringing his beloved 1940s mechanical Christmas cake into the barn. (Image credit: BBC/Ricochet)

Is there a trailer for The Repair Shop At Christmas 2023?

No, we don't have a trailer yet for the Christmas special, but as soon as one is released we will update this guide.