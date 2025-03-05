The Ridge: cast, plot and everything we know

The Ridge stars Outlander's Lauren Lyle as Mia, a woman whose life is in turmoil. Set between Scotland and New Zealand, Mia accepts an invite to her estranged sister’s wedding in New Zealand but when she gets there, she finds her dead. The series also stars New Zealander Jay Ryan as Mia’s sister’s intriguing fiancé Ewan.

Lauren Lyle says: “I'm very excited to be bringing this strange, gothic, psychological thriller to life. Mia is such a fascinating character in a very weird world which is quite delicious to play. It feels like something very bad is going to play out… in a good way! New Zealand is also a second home to me so it's a joy to be back."

Jay Ryan adds: "I couldn’t refuse a trip back home for this production that brilliantly weaves our cultures and folklore together in a tense and riveting series. This really is an ambitious work with characters that will leave you guessing at every turn.”

Here’s everything you need to know about The Ridge…

The Ridge is a six-part series arriving on BBC One, BBCiPlayer, BBC Scotland, Sky Open and NEON later in 2025. When a release date is announced, we’ll update this page.

The Ridge plot

The Ridge follows Mia, who is battling addiction and whose professional life is in tatters. She heads to New Zealand for her estranged sister’s nuptials but on arrival finds the bride-to-be dead. Blindsided by grief, and a dark attraction to her late sister’s fiancé Ewan, Mia learns that the secrets the small community hides threaten the fabric of the town itself.

The Ridge cast — Lauren Lyle as Mia

Lauren Lyle plays Mia in The Ridge. The Scottish actress Lauren is best known for playing Marsali Mackimmie Fraser in the hit series Outlander. She also plays DS Pirie in the series Karen Pirie and Dani Holliday in the recent series Toxic Town. Lauren's also had roles in Vigil, Something in the Water, The Outrun, Mercy Falls and Holby City. She will also star in an upcoming BBC drama about Lockerbie

Lauren Lyle at the STARZ Outlander Season 5 Premiere in 2020. (Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

Jay Ryan as Ewan

Jay Ryan plays Ewan in The Ridge. Jay previously played Jack Scully in Neighbours from 2002 to 2005 and Aaron in the 2023 Paramount Plus series No Escape. He’s also starred in North of North, Territory, Scrublands, My Life is Murder, Beauty and the Beast, Go Girls and Sea Patrol.

Jay Ryan played a killer priest Bryon Swift in Scrublands. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Ryan in No Escape. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Who else is starring?

The rest of The Ridge cast has yet to be announced but we’ll update this page when it is.

Is there a trailer?

No but keep checking this page and if one is released, we’ll add it here.

Behind the scens, locations and more on Te Riddge

The Ridge is being filmed on location in New Zealand and Scotland during 2025. The six-part drama is produced by New Zealand’s leading drama makers Great Southern Studios and Glasgow-based Sinner Films for BBC Scotland and Sky New Zealand Originals. Boat Rocker will manage global sales. It is being made with the support of New Zealand On Air, the NZ Screen Production Rebate and Screen Scotland.

The Ridge is created by acclaimed novelist Nora Chassler and BAFTA Scotland-winning producer David Murdoch and co-written with Alan Campbell and award-winning New Zealand writers Kate McDermott and Jess Sayer. It's directed by BAFTA-winning Scottish director Douglas Mackinnon (Good Omens, Line of Duty, Doctor Who) and Emmy-nominated New Zealand director Robyn Grace (Sweet Tooth, Power Rangers, Spartacus).

The Ridge's executive producers include Boat Rocker’s Ivan Schneeberg (Beacon 23) & David Fortier (Slip), Jon Rutherford (Bet), and Erik Pack (Video Nasty). The Ridge was commissioned by Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland and Thomas Robins, Head of Sky NZ Originals.

Gavin Smith, Commissioning Editor, BBC Scotland said: “We’re delighted that The Ridge has started filming. This is a hugely exciting commission for BBC Scotland and is an example of our ambition to look beyond borders to bring high end quality drama to audiences not just in Scotland but across the world. The Ridge has a first class international team bringing it to life which we are proud to be a part of.”

Thomas Robins, Head of Sky NZ Originals said: “Sky NZ Originals is extremely proud to team up with BBC Scotland on this co-commission. With Great Southern Studios at the helm, and Lauren and Jay leading the cast, The Ridge is sure to be an unmissable, world-class drama.”