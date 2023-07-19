The Slumber Party: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know

The Slumber Party feels like it could easily be summed up as The Hangover for teens.

This new Disney Channel Original coming-of-age comedy takes place the morning after four friends try out hypnosis at a sleepover birthday party. Waking up with no knowledge of the previous night's events — and without the birthday girl — the remaining three besties are left trying to retrace their steps and track down their missing friend.

Here's everything you need to know about The Slumber Party right now.

The Slumber Party is set to air on Disney Channel on Thursday, July 17 at 8 pm ET. Viewers around the world will be able to stream it on Disney Plus from Friday, July 28.

The Slumber Party plot

Based on the popular YA novel The Sleepover by Jen Malone, The Slumber Party follows a group of best friends as they try to piece together what happened last night.

The official synopsis from Disney reads: "Produced by Imagine Kids+Family, The Slumber Party depicts the hilarious aftermath of a sleepover birthday party hypnotism gone wrong as best friends Megan and Paige, along with soon-to-be step-sister Veronica, wake up with absolutely no memory of the night before. Now they must retrace their steps to find missing birthday girl Anna Maria and explain why there’s a flock of baby ducks in the bathtub, what happened to Megan’s eyebrow, and why she’s wearing unattainable hottie Jake Ramirez’s signature black hoodie."

The Slumber Party cast

Darby Camp, Valentina Herrera, Alex Cooper Cohen and Emmy Liu-Wang (L-R) star. (Image credit: Disney/Curist Baker)

The Slumber Party stars Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) as Megan, Emmy Liu-Wang (Raven's Home) as Paige and newcomer Alex Cooper Cohen as Veronica. Valentina Herrera (Black Widow) also features as Anna Maria, the missing birthday girl in question.

In addition, the movie features Tituss Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Memser the Hypnotist, Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live) as Principal Petersen, Caroline Valencia (Only Murders in the Building) as Penny, Dallas Liu (Pen15) as Mikey and Ramon Jose Rodriguez as Jake.

The Slumber Party trailer

Disney released The Slumber Party trailer in June. In it, we see (some of) the youngsters waking up and grappling with the events of the previous night. As they start to uncover some of the consequences of the previous evening, they set off on their journey to track down Anna Maria. Check it out below: