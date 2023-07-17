The Supervet: Puppy Special — release date, premise and everything we know

The Supervet: Puppy Special is kicking off a new series of the much-loved Channel 4 documentary which will once again see Professor Noel Fitzpatrick coming to the aid of some four-legged friends.

In this new special, he'll be helping out some more animals in crisis. Not only will he be treating a brand new patient, but Noel will also be checking in with a couple of his previous patients to see how they have fared since their treatment. From the sounds of things, it promises to be an emotional watch!

Here's what we know about The Supervet: Puppy Special right now...

The Supervet: Puppy Special will air on Channel 4 on Thursday, July 19 at 9 pm. You'll also be able to catch the episode on Channel 4 On Demand, where you can also stream past episodes of the beloved factual series.

What will happen in The Supervet: Puppy Special?

Noel's on hand to help Tito the Weimaraner. (Image credit: Channel 4)

In the forthcoming special, Noel will be treating Tito, a seven-month-old Weimaraner puppy who was tragically hit by a van, damaging her back legs.

When we spoke to him ahead of the new series of The Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick said: "Tito fractured part of the hip joint which is super-sensitive as it's still growing, so we had to act quickly to save the essential blood supply. Fortunately, I heard from the family recently, and Tito's doing great."

There's more good news in store when we're reunited with Merida, a rough collie with issues with her forearms from series 15 and Monti, an adorable cockapoo from series 9 who fractured his knee at four months old!

"Merida had a growth deformity, which created a problem in the elbow. It was a fairly routine procedure, even though it looked complex. And with Monti, who is so cute, that was a simple fracture. Now he's running around really happy!", Noel added.

Loveable Monti is on the mend! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Noel went on to explain how the show enables him to see the effect that his care has. "That's the most valuable thing about the show", he said. "I get to see the patients in their home environments being happy, and I'd never see that otherwise. But when families say, 'Thank you,' it's not just about me. They wouldn't make it without all the nurses and people in the wards looking after these patients.

"I'm just the gardener in the middle trying to look after the flower bed. They're making the flowers grow. And it's great for them to watch the show and see the animals they have helped have happy lives."

Is there a trailer?

At the time of writing, we've not seen a trailer for The Supervet: Puppy Special, though we'll be sure to include one below if and when one comes along.