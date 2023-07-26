The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 — release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the series

Helping five new couples decide whether or not their relationships are meant to last, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return in The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2. This marks the first time the Lacheys have been seen assisting with matters of the heart since Love Is Blind season 4.

Now for those that need a refresher, The Ultimatum is a social experiment where couples come together to determine if their relationship is worth saving or if they're better off walking away with someone else who is also participating in the series. So what can fans of the show look forward to in the new episodes?

Here's everything we know about The Ultimatum season 2.

The Ultimatum season 2 premieres on Wednesday, August 23, on Netflix.

The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 trailer

An official trailer for the new season hasn't been released yet, but Netflix did reveal a teaser. Check out the clip giving you a first look at the season 2 cast.

The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 premise

Here is the synopsis for The Ultimatum season 2:

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On returns with five new couples on the verge of getting married. One partner in each couple will issue an ultimatum. In just over eight weeks, they must make a decision to get married or move on. In the experiment, each person will choose a new potential partner to see what a trial marriage would look like before making their final life-changing decision."

The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 cast

Image 1 of 5 Trey and Riah on The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 (Image credit: Jackson Petty/Netflix) Antonio and Roxanne on The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 (Image credit: Jackson Petty/Netflix) Kat and Alex on The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 (Image credit: Jackson Petty/Netflix) Lisa and Brian on The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 (Image credit: Jackson Petty/Netflix) James and Ryann on The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2 (Image credit: Jackson Petty/Netflix)

Netflix not only provided a list of the couples in season 2, but also a brief description of their backgrounds.

Riah and Trey

"Trey couldn't believe his eyes when he first came across Riah's dating profile, assuming that she must be a catfish. But Riah — and their love for one another — turned out to be the real deal, as they've now been together for two years. After initially dating long distance, Riah moved into Trey's place, where their connection strengthened and the couple settled into a beautiful partnership.

"But, as time has gone on, romance in their relationship has been seriously lacking because Riah feels Trey has been slacking on date nights. He, meanwhile, wants to measure Riah's sky-high expectations, which he thinks have been warped by social media. Now, Trey is giving Riah the ultimatum, as he's eager to create a life just like his parents, who've been together for more than 30 years. But growing up, Riah has never 'seen a happy healthy marriage,' so she can't say with 100% certainty that a wedding — or a life with Trey — is in her future."

Roxanne and Antonio

"From the moment that Antonio laid eyes on Roxanne, he knew that she was wife material. She felt a strong connection as well, but the two wouldn't get together until years later. Once they eventually reconnected over social media, it was clear to both of them that they were meant for each other. Now they've been together — on and off — for the last four years and life has only gotten sweeter.

"For Antonio, marriage is the natural next step in their relationship, but the last thing on career-focused Roxanne's mind is planning a wedding. She first wants her forever partner to match her income and business ambition and Antonio just hasn't met her expectations. While he admires her entrepreneurial spirit, Antonio wishes that she'd pay him more attention, particularly when it comes to demonstrating her affection. Now Antonio is giving Roxanne the ultimatum because he believes 'that kind of pressure needs to be applied' for her to seriously consider accepting a proposal."

Kat and Alex

"Consider Kat and Alex a dating app success story, but will they go from Hinge to hitched? After he relentlessly pursued her online, the two hit it off IRL and eventually chose to make things official. When Kat decided to take her nursing career on the road, Alex joined her on the journey. Since then, the two have leaned into a sense of adventure, traveling around the country together and embracing life's many twists and turns.

"While the couple is aligned over their love of outdoor activities, they couldn't be more different when it comes to communication. Kat is conflict-avoidant, preferring to defer to Alex instead of making her own decisions. He, meanwhile, wants to be challenged by a partner who feels like his equal and isn't afraid to speak their mind. Kat's heard his concerns, so for once she's putting her foot down about marriage and giving Alex the ultimatum. Kat 'can't imagine her life without' Alex, but his 'logical and practical' mindset has kept him from taking the plunge."

Lisa and Brian

"Lisa and Brian aren't exactly strangers to ultimatums. After six months of casual hookups, Lisa locked down their one-time situationship by making Brian choose once and for all between love and friendship. He decided to exclusively commit to Lisa and the two have been together for a year and a half. Brian loves how Lisa pushes him to be the best version of himself, while it means everything to Lisa to see her 10-year-old daughter bond with Brian.

"Now, the couple has arrived at another crossroads, as they're at odds over a timeline for marriage and starting a family together. Lisa is issuing Brian the ultimatum because 'if he's not ready to propose, then [she's] ready to move on.' But Brian is hesitant to pop the question due to Lisa's jealousy issues and her tendency to turn disagreements into explosive arguments. Unless Lisa and Brian can learn to communicate effectively, their future together remains in serious jeopardy."

Ryann and James

"After nearly seven years together, Ryann and James are proof that high school sweethearts can stand the test of time. The former prom queen and football player started dating at just 16 years old, so naturally growing up has come with some major growing pains. As adults, they've been plagued with communication and trust issues, which only worsened while James finished his education in another state.

"Now, Ryann is giving James the ultimatum because after all this time she believes he 'should know for sure' that she's his forever partner. And if not, then Ryann doesn't want to waste another minute. James, meanwhile, is intent on starting their lives as a married couple on stable ground. Before they walk down the aisle, he is hoping to first land a job secure enough to begin their next chapter on the right foot. But if Ryann doesn't get a ring on her finger soon, their journey might be cut short."

How to watch The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On season 2

The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On is a Netflix original series. Those hoping to watch season 2 need a subscription to Netflix, and currently, the streamer offers several options for would-be subscribers. Once you have an account, you’ll have access to the best shows on Netflix.