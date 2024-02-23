The Voice season 25: release date, coaches and everything we know about the NBC singing competition

An all-new season of The Voice is set to bring about new and exciting talent and plenty of fun banter between the coaches as they compete with each other to work with these up-and-coming singers. A well-established machine at this point, The Voice season 25 is still trying some new things out, including having their first-ever coaching duo on the reality competition show.

The Voice is one of the more popular TV singing competitions out there, alongside (or ahead of depending on who you ask) NBC's other reality talent competition series America's Got Talent and ABC's American Idol (American Idol season 22 is currently airing). As such, The Voice is likely going to be among the most-watched spring TV shows this year.

Find everything you need to know about The Voice season 25 right here so you can keep up with the competition.

NBC premieres The Voice season 25 on Monday, February 26, at 8 pm ET/PT. The first episode is going to be an hour and a half, as NBC also premieres Deal or No Deal Island on February 26 at 9:30 pm ET/PT.

Later in the season, The Voice is going to air on both Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC, but at least for this early part, it's just occupying a Monday slot.

If you want to tune into The Voice live, you need access to NBC, which is available through traditional pay-TV cable packages, TV antennas or with live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also watch the show on Peacock. Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can watch NBC shows live, while all Peacock subscribers can watch new episodes on-demand the day after they air.

The Voice season 25 coaches

Though The Voice's original coaches have all left the show (most notably Blake Shelton), the series is not struggling to fill its trademark red chairs with music icons.

Returning coaches from The Voice season 24 include John Legend, appearing in his ninth season of The Voice, and Reba McEntire, who made her debut as a coach in season 24. Chance the Rapper rejoins the team after previously making his debut as a coach with The Voice season 23. Rounding out the group is the first-ever coaching duo on The Voice, as country stars Dan + Shay join the show full-time after serving as part-time coaches in season 24.

As each coach builds out their team during the season, we'll share their complete rosters right here.

The Voice season 25 format

The Voice competition features five stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs and live performances.

The blind auditions are when the coaches first build out their teams. When a performer comes out, the coaches are turned around in their chairs, not able to see the performer. If they like their voice, they can hit their button, which spins them around. If only one coach hits their button, that performer automatically joins their team, if multiple coaches hit their button, the performer gets to choose the coach they would like to work with. If no one pushes their button, sadly the performer does not move on.

A blind audition feature that is returning this season is the block, an additional button that a coach can use to prevent any of the other coaches from adding a performer. Each coach can only use their block for another coach once during the blind auditions, but it only goes into affect if the blocked coach also hits their button for a performer, if they don't then the block is waived and can be used later.

The next stage is the battle rounds, which sees coaches pit two of their own team members up against one another singing the same song. At the end of the performance, the coach must choose which performer to take on to the next round. Additional features in the battle rounds are the steal (another coach can grab a performer off someone else’s team) and the playoff pass. The playoff pass allows both performers to advance, but one earns the playoff pass and goes straight to the knockout round. At the end of the battle round, each coach has six performers, with one advancing to the knockout round via the playoff pass.

The knockout round once again sees teammates compete against each other, but this time singing their own song with a winner selected by their coach to move on. Each coach will again have a steal to use should they so choose.

The playoffs then determine the three artists that each coach must select from their teams to advance to the live performances.

The live performances will have the remaining artists compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast where the TV audience will vote on who advances. The performers with the lowest number of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save, where they will perform a new song for the chance to stay in the competition, again voted on by the audience. The lowest vote-getter after that is eliminated. This will continue until there's just one performer left to be crowned The Voice season 25 winner.

The Voice season 25 trailer

Watch the promo for The Voice season 25 right here, where the coaches introduce the first-ever double chair: