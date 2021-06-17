'The Wedding of the Century' on BritBox — everything you need to know about the new documentary

The Wedding of the Century focuses on Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles.

The Wedding of the Century is a new documentary coming to BritBox, which focuses on the iconic royal wedding between Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles that took place at St. Paul's Cathedral on 29 July 1981. A record 750 million people in 74 countries tuned in to watch the wedding take place.

However, at the time it was filmed, the footage was low quality and couldn’t quite capture the details in all of their glory. So The Wedding of the Century is a restoration, turning the 35mm footage into 4K quality in a new documentary from Touchdown Films.

Here's what we know so far...

The Wedding of the Century will be available on UK BritBox from 15 July, and BritBox North America on 29 July. If you're new to the streaming service, you can sign up and get a 30-day free trial.

On Amazon Prime Video Channels Britbox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels. All your subscription and billing is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.View Deal

What will we see in the documentary?

As well as beautifully restored footage of the day, The Wedding of the Century will feature anecdotes from the day and interviews with key insiders involved in planning the record-breaking event.

These insiders include chief royal florist David Longman, musical director Barry Rose who conducted the choir inside St. Paul’s Cathedral, Royal Navy head baker Dave Avery who created the wedding cake, and royal photographer Kent Gavin who captured the ceremony inside St. Paul’s and later photographed Prince William’s christening.

Who made The Wedding of the Century?

The Wedding of the Century was made by Touchdown Films, who have also created documentaries such as Apollo 8: The Mission That Changed the World and the twelve-part factual series Photos That Changed the World.

Touchdown Films founder and filmmaker John Osborne said: “We are delighted to be working with BritBox on this new feature-length documentary that reframes one of the most iconic days in history like never before.”

Is there a trailer?

So far there's not a trailer available for The Wedding of the Century.