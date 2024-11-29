The Women: plot and everything we know about the movie adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s Vietnam novel

The Women is an emotional and thought-provoking movie about a young nurse who serves in the United States Army Nurse Corps during the Vietnam War in the 1960s. It's based on the bestselling historical novel The Women by Kristin Hannah, whose previous novels Firefly Lane and The Nightingale have also been adapted into a Netflix series and an upcoming movie respectively, the Warner Bros, this film adaptation will follow naïve nurse Frankie, who is coming of age at a time when the nation is divided by the Vietnam war and broken by politics.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Women movie…

There’s no official release date for The Women yet as nothing has started filming but we’ll update this page as soon as we hear when it will arrive in cinemas in the US and UK. We’ll also let you know if the movie will later be available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus or Prime Video.

The Women plot

The bestselling novel The Women follows the story of 20-year-old nurse Frances ‘Frankie’ McGrath who has led a sheltered life on the idyllic island of Coronado in California, where she was protected from the harsh realities of life by her conservative parents. In 1965, Frankie sees the world around her is changing and learns that women can be heroes too. So, when her brother signs up to serve in Vietnam, she impulsively joins the Army Nurse Corps and follows his path. Naïve and inexperienced, Frankie is overwhelmed by the brutal destruction of war as well as the unexpected trauma of coming home to a politically divided America.

Kristin Hannah'’s research led her to interview several former nurses who served in Vietnam and she paid tribute to them in November 2024 when she recalled attending the 30th anniversary of the Women’s Vietnam Memorial the previous year. “It was a profoundly emotional weekend,” remembers Kristin. “The stories told by the vets were enlightening, emotionally resonant, and deeply moving. I will always be grateful for the help I received from many Vietnam vets in writing The Women.”

The Women movie should follow a similar story to the novel although it’s possible there will be some changes.

The Women movie cast

The Women movie has yet to be cast but given Kristin Hannah’s beautiful storytelling there’s certain to be plenty of big-name actors hoping to bag the role of Frankie. As soon as the cast is announced, we’ll update this page.

Kristin Hannah on the movie adaptation of The Women

The news that her novel The Women had been optioned by Warner Bros. was broken by Kristin herself who announced on her Facebook page (see below) in which Kristin said: “I’m in Southern California. I’m on my way to my first in-person meeting with Warner Bros. about The Women movie. So, if I have any hot scoop, I will let you know soon.”

Is there a trailer?

It's far too early for a trailer for The Women movie trailer. Once the film is made and one is released we'll post here.

All about The Women author Kristin Hannah

Kristin Hannah is the award-winning and bestselling author of more than 20 novels, including The Nightingale, the Four Winds and Firefly Lane. The Nightingale is currently being made into a movie with Elle and Dakota Fanning playing two sisters battling to survive in Nazi-occupied France. Firefly Lane was a popular Netflix series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke (see below). Kristin’s other novels include The Great Alone, Winter Garden, Home Front and Night Road.