The Yorkshire Vet season 16: release date, what to expect and everything we know

The Yorkshire Vet season 16 is here — allowing us to follow vets Peter Wright, Matthew Jackson-Smith, and Julian Norton as they help animals in need at their practices based in North Yorkshire, England.

The series has been a huge hit for Channel 5, with animal lovers everywhere tuning in as Peter, Julian, Matt and their colleagues work tirelessly to ensure they can help as many animals as possible, from pets to wild animals, and no case is ever the same.

Last year, Julian released a statement about the ongoing success as the program has now been running for eight years, and we're entering the 16th season.

At the time, Julian said: “The Yorkshire Vet has become a staple viewing for many people since 2015 and reaching series 15 — and still going strong — feels like quite a landmark moment."

But what's in store this time around? By the sounds of things, plenty — and viewers will love the wonderful and sometimes weird cases they're faced with.

Here's everything you need to know about The Yorkshire Vet season 16...

The Yorkshire Vet returns to Channel 5 on Tuesday, April 25 at 8 pm and episodes will air weekly in the same time slot.

Viewers watching on demand can do so via My5, alongside past episodes of the program.

What happens in the Yorkshire Vet season 16?

Channel 5 has released a short synopsis for the first episode, which reads: "Julian operates on a Border Terrier who has injured one of his three legs. Matt rushes to a local farm to try to save a ewe and her unborn lamb, before realising his pet snake is at loose in his car."

We don't know much about subsequent episodes just yet, but that teaser alone sounds like a lot to deal with! Knowing the famous vets though, they'll do everything they can to help.

They've been teasing the show on social media, and there's a short clip of Lola which you can watch below:

Is there a trailer?

There's not a full length trailer as such, but a social media clip has given us a taste of what to expect from the new season as it's already pretty dramatic!

Sharing the teaser clip, it's revealed the first episode will feature a snake in a car which is a precarious situation, and they have to work fast to ensure they can get it out quickly and safely.

Take a look below...